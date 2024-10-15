Arkansas School District Replaces Outdated Diesel Buses with Cleaner, Economical Propane Models

We're pleased that our school buses operate on a cleaner fuel than diesel. Maintenance and fuel costs are lower with the new buses. All savings will go towards supporting the transportation department to ensure our children have access to excellent transportation options to and from school. Post this

Pulaski County Special School District currently operates 205 school buses that span the district's 600 square miles. The district originally purchased four propane buses in 2022. After success with the first round of propane buses, an additional 14 were ordered and arrived in July 2024.

The new buses equipped with propane fuel technology have replaced 14 outdated 2002-2009 model year diesel buses and will be used for daily routes, activities and athletic transportation needs. The propane buses emit fewer harmful emissions than the buses they replaced. In fact, one diesel bus manufactured before 2007 emits more NOx than 100 ultra-low NOx propane buses like the ones operated by Pulaski County Special School District.

"Pulaski County Special School District is the third district in the state of Arkansas joining more than 1,000 school districts across the country transitioning to clean-operating, low-cost propane buses," said Luke Fitzpatrick, CEO for Arkansas Propane Education & Research Council. "In addition to reducing harmful emissions, propane buses offer school districts the lowest total cost of ownership compared with any other fuel."

Many districts are tapping into federal and state funding opportunities. To help purchase the buses, Pulaski County Special School District received a grant from Arkansas Energy Environment as well as rebates from GO RED (Reduced Emissions from Diesel). Additional funding for propane buses is available for Arkansas schools who qualify for the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Rebate Program as well as federal alternative fuel tax credits.

The school district added two 1,000-gallon on-site propane fueling stations and worked with a local propane supplier to lock in a low per gallon rate. Installing a propane fueling station costs less than any other transportation fueling infrastructure and allows drivers to quickly refuel throughout the week.

"Our drivers can easily and conveniently fuel up throughout the day with the onsite stations," said McNulty. "Having the stations onsite makes overall operations much more efficient."

Propane reduces harmful nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 96% compared with diesel. Bus drivers and students who ride propane buses have significantly reduced exposure to harmful nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, soot and particulate matter.

About Pulaski County Special School District: Pulaski County Special School District spans more than 600 square miles in central Arkansas and requires highly skilled and passionate personnel to adapt educational policies and personalization to 25 schools. Every school is accredited by the Arkansas State Board of Education. PCSSD has served schools across Pulaski County since July 1927.

PCSSD is committed to creating a nationally recognized school district that assures that all students achieve at their maximum potential through collaborative, supportive and continuous efforts of all stakeholders.

About APERC: Arkansas Propane Education & Research Council represents the propane industry in the state of Arkansas. Its membership includes small businesses and large corporations engaged in the retail marketing of propane gas and appliances; producers and wholesalers of propane equipment; manufacturers and distributors of propane gas appliances and equipment; fabricators of propane gas cylinders and tanks; and propane transporters. For more information, visit arkansaspropane.com.

