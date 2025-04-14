Arkansas State Drug Director and CLEST Director to Speak at Ideal Option Recovery Resource Fair

The resource fair, featuring local recovery support agencies, will be held at the Ideal Option clinic on Friday, April 25, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local recovery agencies to host Spring Into Recovery, an Open House & Recovery Resource Fair in Hot Springs. The event will be held at their addiction treatment clinic at 1820 Central Ave, Ste. D. Opening remarks from Arkansas State Drug Director Tom Fisher and Director of the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training Chris Chapmond will kick things off.

On Friday, April 25, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., all members of the community are invited to learn more about local resources, meet their staff, explore the clinic and discuss solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Hot Springs.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

100 Families

Oasis by Recovery Centers of Arkansas

Levi Hospital

Harbor House Inc.

Center for Arkansas Legal Services

Hot Springs Police Department

Police Department SanRo Clinical Research Group

Eaton Agency

NAMI Arkansas

Jackson House

Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness

StepOne Service

Landmark Recovery

Arkansas Department of Human Services

Light refreshments will be provided. Individuals can RSVP to the Facebook event here: bit.ly/Hot-Springs-Resource-Fair.

For questions about this event, email Marketing Director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 88,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve underserved communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, case workers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

