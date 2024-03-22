Arkansas to Recognize Cleaning Week Thanks To Servicon Cleaning Lead Maranda Magby

I couldn't believe I had managed to get this important week recognized by the state of Arkansas. It's still unbelievable, but I have a proclamation to prove it. Post this

Conceived by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, National Cleaning Week celebrates the immeasurable contributions cleaning makes to the world, honors essential frontline cleaning industry professionals, and seeks to raise public awareness of what industries and workplaces are doing to create healthy environments for workers and customers. The annual celebration, which takes place the last week of March, has spread outside the United States to also become known as International Cleaning Week.

Magby, an Arkansas resident and Servicon cleaning lead, started her efforts in 2021 when she joined the cleaning industry and became familiar with ISSA. In January of that year, ISSA Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden contacted Magby, asking her if she would write to Huckabee Sanders to request the state to recognize Cleaning Week. Her persistence paid off, and early this year, Magby received an email asserting the state would recognize Cleaning Week in Arkansas. She received a copy of the formal proclamation with the governor's seal shortly thereafter.

"I was star-struck for two days," Magby says. "I couldn't believe I had managed to get this important week recognized by the state of Arkansas. It's still unbelievable, but I have a proclamation to prove it. It's a trophy I can put on my mantel. I was in the food service industry and then a stay-at-home mom. Joining the cleaning industry, and Servicon specifically, has been life-changing. And by getting the state to recognize Cleaning Week, I have made a real difference. Thank you to Governor Huckabee Sanders and her office."

For more information on National Cleaning Week, including ideas on promoting and celebrating it, visit http://www.events.issa.com/events/national-cleaning-week.

About ISSA

ISSA is the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide, with more than 10,500 distributor, manufacturer, manufacturer representative, building service contractor, in-house service provider, residential cleaning, and associated service members. ISSA hosts some of the industry's largest tradeshows and provides a variety of educational opportunities.

The association is headquartered in Chicago, U.S.; Toronto, Canada; Milan, Italy; Sydney, Australia; and Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.issa.com.

About Servicon

As a leading commercial cleaning provider, Servicon is dedicated to providing critical cleaning services and facility maintenance for complex facilities nationwide. We service various industries, including aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, municipal, and manufacturing. At Servicon, we live by our purpose: to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. As a privately held, certified women-owned and operated company, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. To learn more, visit servicon.com or contact us.

Media Contact

