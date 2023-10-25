Arkema Becomes Newest Company to Join the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council welcomes Arkema as its latest member.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, welcomed its newest associate member today. Arkema, a global leader in chemical manufacturing and specialty materials is dedicated to increasing its sustainable practices and has already set ambitious targets in various corporate social responsibility metrics.
"We're glad to welcome Arkema into the VSC, and we're excited to help them reach their goals for sustainability, safety, and diversity," said Jay Thomas, the Executive Director of the VSC. "It's great to see that members are coming to us with goals already defined, and we can't wait to discuss with Arkema how we can best partner with them to achieve their ambitious targets."
Arkema has already made progress on its commitments to sustainability. For example, the company has set a strategic objective for 65% of its sales to align with and push forward UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since it began tracking this metric, Arkema has increased its percentage of sales made with positive impacts on UNSDGs from 46% in 2019 to 53% in 2022. Arkema also has goals related to employee safety, reducing GHG emissions, and increasing employee diversity. The company has improved with respect to its goals since it began tracking in 2019.
"At Arkema, we place sustainability at the center of everything we do," said Amy Lefebvre, R&D Manager at Arkema's U.S. headquarters in King of Prussia, PA. "We want to be a part of the vinyl industry's conversation on sustainability and work with others to develop innovative solutions to help move the industry forward. The VSC brings companies together across the industry in North America to address sustainability throughout the entire value chain, and we're excited to actively engage with other members to push the industry forward."
To read more about Arkema's existing goals, click here: https://www.arkema.com/usa/en/social-responsibility/global-csr/
About the Vinyl Sustainability Council
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.
Media Contact
Ethan Thomas, Vinyl Sustainability Council, 2022277260, [email protected], www.vinylinfo.org
SOURCE Vinyl Sustainability Council
