Arkema Showcases Innovation, Bio-Renewable and Lower Carbon Footprint Solutions at Abrafati 2023

Arkema's commitment to innovation and sustainability to innovative solutions will be on full display ABRAFATI. We look forward to initiating business, and exchanging information, and technical knowledge in the field at this important industry event. Post this

Arkema offers a range of products dedicated to cool roof coatings, enabling up to 30% energy savings in air conditioning in buildings. Cool roof applications are part of Arkema's focus on improving building energy efficiency of the construction market, with particular utility in the hotter regions found in Southern Brazil.

"Arkema's commitment to innovation and sustainability to innovative solutions will be on full display ABRAFATI. We look forward to initiating business, and exchanging information, and technical knowledge in the field at this important industry event," said Jonadade Santos, Southern Cone Business Director, Arkema.

In addition to the exhibition, three Arkema experts will present research during this year's congress.

Evaluating the Water Resistance of a Resin or Paint

Denis Luciani, Coordinator of Product Development, Arkema

Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 4:00-4:40 pm

Luciani will present waterborne coatings research aimed at evaluating the water resistance of a resin or paint, seeking to understand how this property can be optimized in waterborne technology.

Markets and Perspectives - Arkema's Solutions for Coatings with More Sustainable Materials

Marcelo Dutra, Manager of Product Development for Coating Solutions, Arkema

Tues. Nov. 21 from 11:00-11:40 am

Durtra will present "Markets and Perspectives," a lecture detailing Arkema's solutions for coatings based on more sustainable raw materials. The presentation will also highlight the company's portfolio in sustainable products.

New Bio-Based Solutions for Polyurethane Thickeners

Neide Jiuliani, Development Manager, Arkema

Thus. Nov. 23 from 2:30-3:10 pm

Jiuliani's presentation will cover the performance of two new bio-based solutions and technologies in polyurethane thickeners for the coating and water-based adhesive segments.

To learn more about how Arkema is working with partners across the value chain on a wide range of initiatives, visit booth #A79 or the company's dedicated event website, here.

Media Contact

Michael Crisp, Crisp PR, 1 8645259307, [email protected], Crisp PR

SOURCE Arkema