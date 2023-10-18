Arkema Showcases New Innovation and Technology for More Sustainable Paints and Coatings at Western Coatings Symposium 2023

Arkema, a world leader in specialty materials, will present multiple new technologies and developments contributing to decarbonize the environment to improving living comfort with more sustainable solutions for paints and coatings at the Western Coatings Symposium, Booth 204, Oct 16-18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (US).

COLOMBES, France, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arkema, a world leader in specialty materials, will present multiple new technologies and developments contributing to decarbonize the environment to improving living comfort with more sustainable solutions for paints and coatings at the Western Coatings Symposium, Booth 204, Oct 16-18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (US).