Arkema Showcases New Innovation and Technology for More Sustainable Paints and Coatings at Western Coatings Symposium 2023

COLOMBES, France, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arkema, a world leader in specialty materials, will present multiple new technologies and developments contributing to decarbonize the environment to improving living comfort with more sustainable solutions for paints and coatings at the Western Coatings Symposium, Booth 204, Oct 16-18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (US).
"Arkema is dedicated to developing innovative materials that enhance both sustainability and performance. The new technologies we are featuring at the Western Coatings Symposium are examples of Arkema's commitment to bringing more sustainable and circular solutions to the paint and coatings industry," said Eric Dumain, Global Marketing Director for Coating Resins.
TECHNICAL CONFERENCES
Arkema experts will present recent advances in a wide variety of sustainability-related topics, including:
- Enhancing Performance and Sustainability: Driving to Low VOC in Horizontal Concrete Coatings
October 16, 4:00 PM PDT
Dan Stark, Sr. Applications Development Chemist
- Environmental Advantages for PVDF-Based Aqueous Dispersion in Exterior Architectural Coatings
October 17, 9:40 AM PDT
Abby Miller, Research Chemist
- One-part Waterborne Hybrid Technology for Improved Concrete Adhesion
October 17, 2:50 PM PDT
Dr. Lei Yang, Research Scientist
- New Bio-based HEUR Polyurethane Thickeners
October 18, 9:35 AM PDT
Haksu Lee, R&D Manager North America – Rheology & Specialty Additives
- Improved Performance in Waterborne All-Acrylic Latexes Produced Without PFAS or Benzophenone
October 18, 3:45 PM PDT
Mary C. Chervenak, Sr. Development Specialist
NEW ENVIA® COMPLIANT PRODUCTS FOR LOW-VOC WATERBORNE COATINGS
Arkema is introducing two new waterborne resins at the show:
- ENCOR® 5650 all-acrylic, self-crosslinking, nanoparticle size latex designed for clear and pigmented concrete coatings
- Adhesion over cement and quarry tile substrates
- Blush resistance over a variety of substrates
- Flexibility and durability to endure exterior application.
- Excellent QUV stability
- Meets EnVia® standards and is produced without APEO, benzophenone, formaldehyde or PFAS and has a total latex VOC <5 g/L
- ENCOR® 650 highly versatile 100% acrylic resin for exterior architectural coatings, masonry, and interior wall coatings
- Durability
- Water resistance
- Efflorescence resistance in cured cementitious products
- Scrub and stain resistance
- Ambient temperature block resistance
- Surfactant leach resistance
- Meets EnVia® standards and is produced without APEO, benzophenone, formaldehyde or PFAS and has a total latex VOC <5 g/L
Products that are sold with the EnVia® trade name have passed Arkema's rigorous certification program to ensure they are suitable for use in formulations for sustainable paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction products. ENVIA® products may be suitable for use in formulations that comply with current green building standards developed by industry associations or government agencies, including:
- The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)
- California Air Resources Board (CARB)
- Canadian Green Building Council
- Design for the Environment (Environmental Protection Agency)
- GREENGUARD Environmental Institute (GEI)
- The Green Globes
- Green Guide for Health Care (GGHC)
- Green Seal GS-11
- Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®)
- Master Painters Institute (MPI)
- National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)
- South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD)
For more information, visit
- www.arkemacoatingresins.com
- www.rheology-specialtyadditives.arkema.com/
- www.arkema.com
- https://coatingresins.arkema.com/en/innovation/envia-products/
