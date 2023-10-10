ARKEMA Showcases UV/LED-Curable Innovations for More Sustainable Packaging and Recycling at Radtech Europe 2023

These new technologies, easy removal of inks from substrates to enable packaging recyclability and photocurable material advancements for reduced migration potential, are examples of our team's engagement to bring more sustainable and circular solutions to the graphic arts and packaging industries. Tweet this

NEW DE-INKING TECHNOLOGY

The Arkema patent pending de-inking technology is a new advanced approach to enable recyclability of plastic substrates with or without a removable primer. This innovation will support our customers in their journey to a more circular and sustainable future and enables more versatility in product development for the recycling of plastics.

TECHNICAL CONFERENCES Arkema experts will present recent advances in circular packaging solutions during two technical conferences.

Enable recyclability of packaging with de-inking October 18 , Session 8, 15:30-16:00 CET Kevin Demoulin, Technical Manager for UV/LED Graphic Arts - Low migration –

, Session 8, Kevin Demoulin, Technical Manager for UV/LED Graphic Arts - Low migration – new photocurable product developments October 18 , Session 11, 16:00-16:30 CET Dr. Richard Plenderleith , Arkema's Global R&D Director for Photoinitiators

To access more information about Arkema's show program for RadTech Europe and to register, visit https://sartomer.arkema.com/en/event/Sartomer/2023/RadtechEU-2023/.

