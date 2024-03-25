Arleen Nand Named a ABF Journal 2024 Top Women in Specialty Finance Honoree

Arleen A. Nand, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office and co-chair of the firm's Global Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice, is one of only 52 U.S. women recognized by ABF Journal among its 2024 Top Women in Specialty Finance.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arleen A. Nand, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office and co-chair of the firm's Global Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice, is one of only 52 U.S. women recognized by ABF Journal among its 2024 Top Women in Specialty Finance.

The honorees were featured in the publication's Q1/2024 issue, sharing their career accomplishments, as well as their perspectives on career development, mentorship, and team dynamics. ABF Journal magazine was the first independent trade finance magazine exclusively focused on the asset-based lending, factoring, commercial finance and turnaround management industries.

"We are thrilled that Arleen has been recognized for her leadership and professional achievements," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office. "We are proud of her many contributions to the firm and the finance industry."

Nand represents commercial, cooperative, development and investment banks, as well as hedge funds, private equity firms, and corporations in cross-border and domestic financings. She has structured, drafted, and negotiated more than $40 billion of investment grade, leveraged finance, and commercial paper transactions. She has served as lead counsel on numerous financings, including cross-border credit facilities, securitizations, syndicated loan transactions, credit-linked notes, asset-based and cash flow financings, convertible debt facilities, private placements, joint venture financings, debtor-in-possession credit facilities, senior and mezzanine transactions, and leveraged lease financings. She has advised clients on transactions involving various domestic and foreign collateral issues, including credit facilities secured by rolling stock, maritime vessels, aircraft, coal reserves, oil and gas, and carbon credits.

