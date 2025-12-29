Arlington Realtor Coral Gundlach Named to DC Modern Luxury's Best of 2025 List and Named a Top Vote Getter in Arlington Magazine's Best Realtor Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longtime Northern Virginia real estate professional Coral Gundlach has been recognized twice this year for her impact on the region's real estate community. She was selected for DC Modern Luxury's Best of 2025 list and named a Top Vote Getter in the Best Realtors category by Arlington Magazine readers—two honors that reflect her decades of expertise, deep community roots, and strong reputation as a trusted Arlington real estate agent.

Longtime Northern Virginia real estate professional Coral Gundlach has been recognized twice this year for her impact on the region's real estate community. She was selected for DC Modern Luxury's Best of 2025 list and named a Top Vote Getter in the Best Realtors category by Arlington Magazine readers—two honors that reflect her decades of expertise, deep community roots, and strong reputation as a trusted Arlington real estate agent.

Gundlach, an agent with RLAH @properties in Arlington, has built a career defined by clear communication, grounded guidance, and a genuine commitment to helping people navigate major life transitions with confidence. With more than $300M in career sales, she is known not only for her market knowledge but for the way she shows up for her clients—with empathy, directness, and steady follow-through that earns long-term trust.

Real Guidance for Real Moves

Coral's path to Northern Virginia began far away. She grew up in Las Vegas, spent part of her childhood in South Africa, and later lived in a small town in Southern Arkansas. That global-to-rural upbringing sharpened her ability to adapt quickly, understand complex emotional transitions, and meet people where they are—skills that have shaped her approach to real estate ever since.

For the past 24 years, Coral has called Arlington home. She knows its neighborhoods inside and out—the winding streets, the parks where she chased her kids, the trails along the Potomac she still hikes with her dogs. More than anything, she understands how people live here, how they move through different chapters, and what they need from both a home and a community.

A Trusted Advisor With Deep Local Roots

Clients describe Coral as candid, thoughtful, and fully invested in their goals. She has become a go-to resource for first-time buyers, long-time Arlington homeowners, downsizers, and move-up families who appreciate her realism, her humor, and her ability to cut straight to what matters.

A significant percentage of Coral's business comes from repeat clients and personal referrals, a reflection of the relationships she builds and the trust she maintains long after closing.

Her work has been recognized consistently by both regional and national publications, including:

Washingtonian Magazine

Northern Virginia Magazine

Arlington Magazine

Inman News, where she has also served as a Connect Conference panelist

A Life Built in Arlington

Coral and her husband, John, have spent more than two decades in Arlington's Berkshire Oakwood neighborhood, where they raised their two sons and became familiar, trusted faces in the community. Their long-term ties to the area give Coral a firsthand perspective on how Northern Virginians live, move, and put down roots.

Commitment to Community

Coral's involvement in Arlington extends beyond real estate. She volunteers weekly with the Arlington Food Assistance Center, supports multiple annual fundraisers, and leads popular neighborhood events—including an annual donation and shred day at Tuckahoe Elementary, where she also sponsors their beloved Field Day Kona Ice Truck.

A Meaningful Moment in a Steady, Impactful Career

"Being recognized by both DC Modern Luxury and Arlington Magazine this year feels incredibly special," Gundlach said. "This community has shaped my life. It's where I've raised my family, built my business, and met so many people I care about. I'm grateful every day that I get to do work that matters to people."

Media Contact

Coral Gundlach, Coral Gundlach, Realtor, 1 7032003631, [email protected], www.coralgundlach.com

SOURCE Coral Gundlach, Realtor