Arlington, TX-Based Proway Construction Group Launches Commercial Division, Serving All of Texas

New division brings commercial roofing, waterproofing, and AC installation under one roof for businesses statewide

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proway Construction Group, the parent company behind Proway Exteriors, one of Texas' most trusted roofing contractors, today announced the official launch of its dedicated commercial division. The new division expands the company's capabilities beyond residential roofing to offer comprehensive commercial roofing, waterproofing systems, and AC installation services for businesses across the entire state of Texas.

With over a decade of experience and more than 2,500 completed projects, Proway Exteriors has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and reliable service throughout Texas. The launch of Proway Construction Group's commercial division marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, positioning it as a full-service exterior and mechanical contractor for commercial property owners, property managers, and general contractors statewide.

"We've spent over 10 years perfecting our process on the residential side, and our commercial clients kept asking for more," said a spokesperson for Proway Construction Group. "This division lets us bring that same Proway standard to commercial projects anywhere in Texas — from flat roof replacements and waterproofing to full AC installations — all under one company with one point of contact."

Commercial Services Now Available Statewide:

The new commercial division offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to minimize disruption to business operations while delivering lasting results:

Commercial Roofing — TPO, EPDM, modified bitumen, and metal roofing systems for buildings of all sizes

Waterproofing — Advanced waterproofing solutions for roofs, foundations, and building envelopes

AC Installation — Commercial HVAC and air conditioning installation integrated with roofing projects for seamless project management

Serving Every Corner of Texas

Proway Construction Group's commercial division is now accepting projects statewide — from El Paso to Beaumont, Amarillo to Brownsville. Headquartered in Arlington, TX with an established presence in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, the company has the crews, equipment, and supplier relationships to take on commercial projects of any size anywhere in Texas. The company is fully licensed and insured for commercial work throughout the state.

Commercial property owners and managers can learn more and schedule a consultation at www.prowayconstructiongroup.com or by calling (817) 618-2207.

About Proway Construction Group Proway Construction Group is an Arlington, TX-based construction holding company and parent of Proway Exteriors. With over 10 years of experience, 2,500+ completed projects, and a statewide commercial service area, Proway Construction Group delivers residential and commercial exterior solutions built to withstand Texas weather. The company is fully licensed, insured, and committed to quality craftsmanship on every project.

Learn more at www.prowayconstructiongroup.com.

About Proway Exteriors Proway Exteriors is Texas' trusted residential and commercial roofing contractor, serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and surrounding communities for over a decade. Services include residential roofing, storm damage restoration, hail and wind damage repair, and insurance claims assistance.

Learn more at www.prowayexteriors.com.

Contact: Proway Construction Group Arlington, TX

Phone: (817) 618-2207

Website: www.prowayconstructiongroup.com

Media Contact

Tom Doyle, Proway Construction Group, 1 817-618-2207, [email protected], www.prowayconstructiongroup.com

SOURCE Proway Construction Group