Armakuni Acquired by Simform to Transform Organisations to GenAI-Readiness in the EMEA Region

"Armakuni's approach perfectly complements Simform's expertise and vision. Together, we are going to build a unified organisation that will help enterprises improve the way they build software & adopt newer technologies like GenAI, ML, Cloud, and Data Engineering." Prayaag Kasundra, CEO of Simform

Simform's Product Engineering Meets the Armakuni Way of Software Delivery

Armakuni, the world's first Team Topologies partner, helps organisations build high-performing engineering capabilities and accelerate customer value delivery. Previous clients include Santander, Fidelity International, News UK, HSBC, the UK Government, NHS Wales, and NatWest Group.

Simform is a top-tier digital engineering company, renowned for advanced AI/ML and Cloud expertise. As an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, it specialises in tailored cloud solutions across industries with its 1300+ skilled engineers, delivering Gen AI-enabled products for healthcare, fintech, retail, and more.

Tim Savage, CEO and Co-founder of Armakuni, said:

"Joining forces with Simform is very exciting! It's always been our ambition to scale up what we do and this deal accelerates this. We now have more breadth and scale to drive change and deliver startup-like performance in enterprise organisations. For our amazing people, we have an exciting journey ahead, with lots of opportunity and growth to come."

The acquisition of Armakuni by Simform was exclusively advised by investment banking firm PCB Partners, drawing on PCB's deep-domain expertise in Software Engineering and cloud-related M&A for companies in the Global digital services ecosystem.

Better Together: How Simform and Armakuni Will Benefit Gen AI-ready Enterprises

The combined expertise of Simform and Armakuni makes the venture a perfect partner for any enterprise seeking growth in the age of AI.

Top-notch Gen AI solutions, at scale: Simform's advanced Gen AI competency and body of work, along with Armakuni's extensive experience in helping enterprises drive change, is the perfect combination for any organisation looking to launch AI/ML-enabled features and products.

Faster and consistent builds on the cloud: Armakuni helps enterprises at various stages of their cloud adoption journey with engineering agility. Whether greenfield, brownfield or solving complex problems, Armakuni can improve productivity, quality or time to market with modern, cloud-native practices. Simform, an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, is a global leader in building on cloud technologies. With 200+ AWS-certified experts, Simform easily tackles any complex cloud challenge whilst staying cost-efficient.

Live in weeks, not months: From enterprise-wide planning to overseeing efficient agile teams, Simform and Armakuni's combined expertise accelerates every stage of the product development cycle. The digital product engineering expertise, combined with high-quality development methodologies, means your ideas move to production in weeks rather than months.

Sustainable long-term solutions over quick fixes: Both Simform and Armakuni's DNA prioritise long-term sustainable solutions over quick fixes. So whether it's organisation alignment or modernising the codebase, everything is focused on helping the enterprise achieve its long-term goals for a sustained period.

About Simform:

Simform, an AWS Premier Tier Partner, provides Gen AI/ML, Cloud, and Product Engineering Services in the US. Listed as the top US software development company on Clutch's leaderboard, Simform and its thriving clientele include leading startups, Fortune 500 enterprises, WHO-recognized NGOs, and other diverse businesses that leverage their services to meet tech goals.

About Armakuni:

Founded in 2012, Armakuni, an AWS Partner, rose to prominence by helping UK-based charity Comic Relief leverage the cloud to achieve high-volume e-commerce transactions during the Red Nose Day TV programme on BBC One. More recently Armakuni were instrumental in supporting the Welsh Government to manage their dashboard data during COVID-19.

