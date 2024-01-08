Armed Forces Bank Partners with Vector to Provide Preferred Mortgage Lender Program for Vector Employees

Vector's partnership with Armed Forces Bank provides our employees with a trusted, vetted, veteran-centric mortgage lender that understands and is recognized for their service to homebuyers, especially veterans and first-time home buyers. Post this

As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Vector understands the unique challenges, as well as the opportunities, that veterans have when purchasing a home.

"Vector is fully committed to empowering our employees' dreams beyond the workplace by exploring partnerships that benefit and empower them," said John Hotek, vice president of strategy and workforce solutions at Vector. "Our partnership with Armed Forces Bank provides our employees with a trusted, vetted, veteran-centric mortgage lender that understands and has been recognized for their service to homebuyers, especially veterans and first-time home buyers. Launching Operation Homeward is a testament to our commitment of providing tangible support and fostering lasting stability in the lives of our valued team members."

Since 2013, Armed Forces Bank has helped nearly 28,000 homeowners close over $9.2 billion in loans and more than 12,000 homeowners close over $4.7 billion in VA loans.

"The partnership between Armed Forces Bank and the Vector family of businesses makes complete sense as the synergy between these two companies – whose primary goals are to help veterans – is engrained in the culture and white-glove service approach we take with all veterans," said Nick Alphs, president of mortgage lending at Armed Forces Bank. "I'm excited to get this kicked off as I envision all the veterans we'll help working with the high-quality individuals at Vector."

Jake Scarbo, Armed Forces Bank senior mortgage banker, designed and will lead the Operation Homeward program. He said it is "the result of two like-minded companies with similar principles and core values finding more ways to serve those individuals who have served our country."

"We're excited to partner with Vector and their outstanding leadership team to provide all their employees – veterans and non-veterans alike – with a superior mortgage experience through fast, easy and personal service," Scarbo added.

Armed Forces Bank's mission is to provide quality financial products and services tailored for active-duty and retired military, Department of Defense personnel, civilians and their families in all 50 states and around the world.

Uniquely qualified to serve as the preferred mortgage loan partner to Vector employees, Armed Forces Bank has been consistently honored by the Association of Military Banks of America with the Distinguished Bank of the Year Award, Designation of Savings Excellence and the Community Impact Award. Armed Forces Bank is also a founding member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

For more information about the Operation Homeward program, contact Jake Scarbo at [email protected]

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 85% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.2 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank, is a full-service community bank with over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, visit http://www.afbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Member FDIC.

About Vector

Vector is the most diversified ancillary construction service contractor in North America, providing infrastructure and labor solutions to the energy, utilities, and construction industries. A Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB), Vector is rooted in military services and prides itself on providing exceptional service, quality and safety to its partners and the communities it serves while creating meaningful career opportunities for our nation's veterans. For more information, visit vectorforcedevelopment.com.

