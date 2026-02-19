Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton Receives $300,000 Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Support Active-Duty Military Families

"Behind every Marine is a family carrying the weight of service," said Samantha Holt, executive director, ASYMCA Camp Pendleton. "Families navigate constant change and pressure most people never see." Post this

This grant helps ASYMCA Camp Pendleton continue providing practical assistance and consistent community every season of service—from arrival and transition, to deployments, intensive training cycles, and beyond. Through youth enrichment programs, family support, food and essential needs assistance, and community-building initiatives, ASYMCA helps reduce everyday stressors that impact family stability and readiness. For many families, these services mean the difference between feeling isolated and feeling anchored.

"Few people appreciate the hardships and burdens shouldered by military families," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "When one person serves, the entire family serves. ASYMCA delivers support to families on base when and where they need it, day in and day out."

In 2025, this support delivered measurable results for military families on base. ASYMCA Camp Pendleton's subsidized childcare programs provided affordable quality care for 104 military children, marking a 25% YOY increase in children served. Just as important, 92% of participating families, in post-program feedback, shared that the subsidy strengthened household finances by relieving pressure and helping families remain stable and mission ready.

The ASYMCA enhances the lives of military members and their families in spirit, mind, and body through programs tailored to the unique challenges of military life. With this donation, the organization has the opportunity to support more families across ASYMCA's childcare programs, and support services like Pendleton Pantry and Neighborhood Exchange.

"Military life is full of constant change, and families need a support system they can rely on," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "ASYMCA Camp Pendleton offers that steady presence, meeting families with care and community through every stage of service."

The grant will support all ASYMCA's programs offering quality childcare, early education programs, and support services easing the burden on military parents and spouses. These programs address the unique needs of military families, strengthen the local community, and provide essential resources helping children and families thrive.

For more information about the ASYMCA Camp Pendleton and how to support the mission, please visit https://camppendleton.asymca.org.

About The Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton:

The ASYMCA Camp Pendleton is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of military members and their families through programs that strengthen them in spirit, mind, and body. Our mission is to strengthen military families, and we provide a wide range of support services tailored to the unique challenges faced by military families.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInhHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hansen, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://tbrpf.org

SOURCE The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation