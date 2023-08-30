Armexa Names New Vice President John Cusimano to Leadership Team

"It's time to shift our focus to implementing the recommendations from assessments, remediating the high-risk vulnerabilities discovered by detection tools, and to start truly realizing the value of the investments made in OT security technology." Tweet this

Cusimano comes to Armexa from one of the Big 4 consulting firms where he served as managing director for the company's Cyber OT and IoT organization, working with Fortune 500 multinational companies. An accomplished business and thought leader, he has more than 30 years of experience in process control, functional safety, OT and industrial cybersecurity.

"I believe the OT cybersecurity industry is at an inflection point. A lot of resources have been spent over the last decade conducting OT cybersecurity assessments and installing OT detection systems, which is great because we now have a better understanding of OT cyber risk and visibility into our OT assets," Cusimano said. "However, I think it's time to shift our focus to implementing the recommendations from assessments, remediating the high-risk vulnerabilities discovered by detection tools, and to start truly realizing the value of the investments made in OT security technology."

Cusimano is a voting member of the ISA99 cybersecurity standards committee, through which he chaired the subcommittee that authored the ISA/IEC 62443-3-2:2020 standard "IACS Security Risk Assessment & Design." Before he joined the major consulting firm, Cusimano started up and led two successful ICS/OT cybersecurity consulting practices.

"I joined Armexa because I wanted to get back to my roots of leading a dedicated team of industrial cybersecurity experts who are laser-focused on helping companies of all sizes mitigate their OT cybersecurity risk," he said.

Cusimano will share his industry knowledge and insights on the most recent update to TSA's Security Directive at the GPA Midstream Convention on Sept. 18 during the Pipeline Safety Forum. He will also present on OT cybersecurity program development at the API Cybersecurity Conference & Expo on Nov. 8.

"Our company is young, but within we've housed decades of OT security experience," Marzloff said. "By adding John's expertise, passion for the industry and commitment to excellence, we've further bolstered our position as a top choice for OT security solutions for industrial operations."

