ARMI Inc., Pathpoint Deliver Streamlined E&S Coverage to Thousands of Agents

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARMI Inc., the network committed to helping independent agents gain a competitive advantage while remaining independent, and Pathpoint, the modern wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial Excess and Surplus lines (E&S) quotes in just a few minutes, today announced that ARMI agents countrywide can use Pathpoint to seamlessly submit, quote, bind, and issue risks.

"ARMI is very excited to offer Pathpoint to our membership. We are not only looking to benefit our membership with more options for their clients, but to give our members more opportunity to grow their books of business," said Barbara Amft, Corporate Assistant Secretary and Treasurer at ARMI Inc.

Pathpoint is the fastest and most efficient way to place E&S business. Independent agents using Pathpoint's digital, self-service portal are able to focus on growing their books of business without the traditional complexity of placing E&S. Through one application, agents can submit risks to and receive bindable quotes from multiple A-rated carriers. On average, an application takes just a few minutes to complete.

"We're excited to bring Pathpoint's E&S offering to ARMI agents," said Alex Bargmann, CEO of Pathpoint. "Pathpoint is another piece of the toolkit that ARMI offers to agents to gain a competitive edge. With Pathpoint, agents can leverage a superior E&S placement process to deliver excellent client experience and win more business."

Pathpoint offers coverage across verticals including contractors, lessor's risk, vacant buildings and land, manufacturing, cyber liability, and more. Pathpoint also offers property coverage (including wind) and seamless cross-carrier placement options for commercial Packages. Every aspect of policy lifecycle, spanning quoting, binding, payments, policy maintenance, and renewals, is automated through the Pathpoint portal.

More than 18,000 agents nationwide work with Pathpoint for their small commercial E&S risk placements.

About Pathpoint:

Pathpoint, licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London, serves as the modern wholesaler, where insurance agents can quickly secure bindable small commercial E&S quotes. Strategic partners are enabled to provide fast access to quotes from AM Best-rated A or higher carriers across various sectors. Learn more about Pathpoint and becoming a partner at www.pathpoint.com

About ARMI

Associated Risk Managers was established in 1970 through a nationwide network of member agencies, ARMI members improve their businesses by offering the programs, resources and support agencies need to capitalize on business opportunities and improve results. ARMI is owned and directed solely by its members. Member run, member driven, our solutions fit like no other, because every ARMI member plays a vital role in helping shape ARMI operations.

