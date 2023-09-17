Armil CFS, Inc is pleased to offer Marinite FT, the premier product for lining both Class A and Simulator burn rooms in the industry.

By providing the most advanced solution for live fire training, Marinite FT gives fire departments and trainees an opportunity for hands-on learning in conditions that accurately represent the challenges of fighting real fires. The Marinite FT system is the best way for departments to prepare for a wide range of firefighting scenarios in their Class A and Simulator burn rooms.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The key characteristics of the Marinite FT system include:

Low specific heat: Marinite FT linings absorb and retain less heat, allowing fires to reach higher temperatures faster. This exposes trainees to realistic heat levels and thermal conditions.

Realistic appearance: With a surface that looks like gypsum drywall, and other common building materials, Marinite FT provides an authentic training environment.

Low thermal mass: Training officers can run multiple training sessions per day without lengthy cool down because Marinite FT does not retain heat.

