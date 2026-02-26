ARMOR DENTAL LAUNCHES MirroSoft™, THE FIRST SOFT, BENDABLE DENTAL MIRROR GLOBALLY

MirroSoft™ is unlike any other mirror on the market because it offers adjustable, precise retraction; the highest-quality mirror reflectivity with anti-fog performance; and transformative comfort for patients by introducing a soft instrument into their mouth for the first time. Post this

Le Penske added:

"Dental mirrors are routinely used for retraction, yet they've remained rigid and uncomfortable for decades. MirroSoft™ is a category-defining instrument because it's not just a mirror—it's a true retraction tool. By introducing a soft, bendable design with a high-definition lens, we're giving clinicians greater control while dramatically improving patient comfort."

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭™

𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

A unique soft bumper and non-reflective backside help reduce tissue irritation during retraction.

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐜𝐤

A customizable stainless-steel neck allows precise positioning for improved access.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬

Scratch-resistant, water-repellent, anti-fog lens with a 99% reflectivity rating for consistent clarity.

𝐄𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐩

Slip-resistant handle designed to reduce hand fatigue and improve control.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞

Designed for routine clinical sterilization.

MirroSoft™ is available in four mirror design options to support different clinical preferences and access needs, including:

MirroSoft™ #4 with soft backside and bumper around lens

MirroSoft™ #5 with soft backside and bumper around lens

MirroSoft™ Teardrop (unique size of a combination of a #4 and #5 lens, which provides the clinician improved access and visibility

MirroSoft™ #5 Double-Sided with soft bumper around lens

"I have been practicing long enough to know when something is truly different," said 𝗗𝗿. 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗼𝘄. "You can immediately appreciate Armor Dental's commitment to high quality materials and that these instruments were developed in close partnership with clinicians who care deeply about getting the engineering details right. MirroSoft™ delivers exceptional visibility and clarity while allowing comfortable, confident retraction—something my patients notice and my team appreciates. The results in my practice have been extraordinary."

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹

Armor Dental is the leader in 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 and isolation instruments that improve access, visibility, and comfort. Built on firsthand observation in the treatment room, the company introduced an entirely new approach to soft retraction, supported by a growing global IP portfolio of 𝟭𝟮 𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀. Armor Dental designs tools with comfort, control, and real-world clinical workflows in mind. Our portfolio of soft-tissue retraction and access solutions helps reduce tissue strain, improve visibility, and supports a more comfortable experience for both patients and the professionals providing care. From chairside procedures to at-home oral care, our instruments are designed to work with existing techniques while refining how tools interact with people. Our product family includes ScanMate®, MouthMate®, TongueGuide™, ComfortSoft™, TissuePro™, MirroSoft™, and PetSoft™, serving dental, veterinary, and personal-care applications, including use in laser dentistry. Each solution reflects a comfort-first design philosophy that supports smoother workflows, better tolerance, and more consistent care. We work closely with dental professionals, universities, and organizations serving individuals with 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝗜𝗗𝗗) to advance modern, patient-centered care. Our collaborations focus on clinical education, access, and improved experiences for patients and caregivers.

𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: To protect the clinician and the patient by improving clinical access and efficiency while enhancing comfort, reducing tissue trauma, and supporting healing through thoughtful design.

𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁: www.armor-dental.com

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

Lauren Niedel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 781-815-0997

