ArmorCode Appoints Jeff Skeldon to Vice President of Worldwide Sales to Drive Next Phase of Growth

"I am excited to join ArmorCode at this pivotal moment in the company's journey and help accelerate our growth with a channel first approach that delivers customer success through strong partnerships," said Jeff Skeldon, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for ArmorCode. Post this

"I am excited to join ArmorCode at this pivotal moment in the company's journey and help accelerate our growth with a channel first approach that delivers customer success through strong partnerships," said Jeff Skeldon, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for ArmorCode. "ArmorCode is already winning in the market, and I'm excited to help new and existing customers leverage the ArmorCode platform to expand across use cases to solve the biggest security risk challenges they face today and in the future."

Most recently, Jeff served as a Vice President of Sales at Netskope, where he successfully managed the Western and Central U.S. territories and achieved remarkable growth. Prior to Netskope, Jeff spent more than 12 years at one of the largest channel players, Optiv Security, where he held various leadership positions, including Vice President of Sales, West. During his tenure, Jeff oversaw a large team of regional directors, client managers, and pre-sales architects, driving double-digit year-over-year growth and significant revenue streams.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to ArmorCode," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode. "His proven track record in expanding prominent businesses and his deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape make him the perfect fit to drive our growth strategy forward as we continue to expand our global footprint. With his leadership, ArmorCode is transitioning to a channel first sales approach, where we look to help even more customers harness our innovative AI-powered ASPM platform to help reduce risks across their applications, infrastructure and cloud."

Jeff holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a BA in Political Science and Economics from Gonzaga University. He also volunteers as a mentor for the University of Colorado, Boulder Leeds School of Business Mentor Program, advising collegiate business students.

This news comes on the heels of ArmorCode's recent launch of AI Remediation in the ArmorCode ASPM Platform, putting security in the hands of developers and reducing DevSecOps friction. This is the second pillar within the ArmorCode AI-powered ASPM Platform, building on another recent announcement of ArmorCode's AI Correlation capability.

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is on a mission to supercharge security teams with a new model to reduce risk and burn down critical security tech debt. With its AI-powered ASPM platform, ArmorCode integrates with all your security scanners across applications, infrastructure, containers, and cloud to unify and normalize findings, correlate them with business context and threat intel through intelligent risk scoring, and orchestrate security workflows to empower developers to remediate issues without disrupting their flow. ArmorCode delivers unified visibility, AI-enhanced prioritization, and scalable automation for customers so they can realize a complete understanding of risk, respond at scale, and collaborate more effectively.

For more information, visit www.armorcode.com.

Follow ArmorCode: LinkedIn I X

Media Contact:

RH Strategic for ArmorCode

[email protected]

SOURCE ArmorCode