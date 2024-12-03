ArmorCode Appoints Jon Skoglund as Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen Operational Leadership and Accelerate Scalable Growth

"I'm excited to join ArmorCode at this pivotal moment in its growth," said Jon Skoglund, CFO of ArmorCode. "With well over 10 billion findings managed across the ArmorCode platform supported by over 250 integrations, ArmorCode has established itself as the leader in ASPM." Post this

"Jon brings not only deep financial expertise building hyper growth SaaS security companies but also a strategic understanding of how to drive operational efficiency and align teams toward our ambitious goals," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode. "His insights and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to rapidly grow and capture the category leadership opportunity in AI-powered ASPM, by serving the growing need for an independent governance layer capable of unifying vulnerability management across applications, infrastructure, and cloud. We are thrilled to have Jon on board to help guide us through this exciting phase."

Jon's appointment comes at a crucial time as ArmorCode continues to expand its AI-powered ASPM platform, empowering security teams to proactively address the most important risks. As ASPM adoption accelerates in response to growing security threats and the increasing complexity of modern applications, Jon will help ArmorCode stay ahead of market demands. His focus on integrating financial strategy with operational efficiency will enable the company to scale effectively while adapting to customers' evolving security needs.

"I'm excited to join ArmorCode at this pivotal moment in its growth," said Jon Skoglund, CFO of ArmorCode. "With well over 10 billion findings managed across the ArmorCode platform supported by over 250 integrations, ArmorCode has established itself as the leader in ASPM. I look forward to helping the company scale even further by optimizing operations and driving financial strategy that aligns with our purpose of solving the most complex cybersecurity challenges for our customers."

This news comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Jeff Skeldon as VP of Worldwide Sales, as well as the recent launch of proactive AI Remediation in the ArmorCode ASPM Platform, putting security in the hands of developers and reducing DevSecOps friction with seamless automation.

About ArmorCode:

ArmorCode is on a mission to supercharge security teams with a new model to reduce risk and burn down critical security tech debt. With its AI-powered ASPM platform, ArmorCode integrates with all your security scanners across applications, infrastructure, containers, and cloud to unify and normalize findings, correlates them with business context and threat intel through intelligent risk scoring, and orchestrates security workflows to empower developers to remediate issues without disrupting their flow. ArmorCode delivers unified visibility, AI-enhanced prioritization, and scalable automation for customers so they can realize a complete understanding of risk, respond at scale, and collaborate more effectively.

Enterprises of all sizes scale their security effectiveness by more than 10x and maximize their ROI on existing security investments with ArmorCode through managing Application Security Posture, Risk-Based Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain Security, DevSecOps, and Risk & Compliance.

For more information, visit www.armorcode.com.

