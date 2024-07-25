ArmRLite's WZ3D Wind and Impact-Tested Overhead Door Approved for Use in Hurricane Zones

"We are incredibly proud to have our WZ3D overhead door approved for use in hurricane zones. Our product will provide unparalleled security and peace of mind for those living in hurricane-prone areas." Shannon McGrady, President of ArmRLite Overhead Doors Post this

"We are incredibly proud to have our WZ3D overhead door approved for use in hurricane zones," says Shannon McGrady, President of ArmRLite. "We understand the importance of protecting homes and businesses from natural disasters, and we believe that our product will provide unparalleled security and peace of mind for those living in hurricane-prone areas."

One of the standout features of the WZ3D is its customizable glazing and color options. Customers can choose between solid insulated impact panels with optional flood vents and various glazing options, including 1" insulated large missile impact glass units, 5/16", 7/16", or 9/16" laminated glazing, and polycarbonate glazing. With a choice of clear or black anodized stock finishes or infinite custom colors, the WZ3D can seamlessly blend in with any aesthetic, making it functional and visually appealing.

The WZ3D is available in sizes up to 18'2"W x 16'1"H with no exterior reinforcement needed. Its 3" thickness and large and small missile impact resistance make it one of the market's most robust and durable garage doors. Its design pressure of +-55 psf further proves its resilience against strong winds.

ArmRLite takes pride in the unique 100% welded construction used to create all of its overhead sectional doors, including the WZ3D, which ensures maximum strength and durability. Welded construction also allows for further customization options, such as energy-efficient packages, mail slots, matching entrance doors, NFRC packages, push-out awning windows, sloping bottom sections, and step-over pass doors.

The approval of the WZ3D customizable overhead door for use in hurricane zones is a testament to ArmRLite's dedication to providing top-quality and reliable products. With over 60 years of experience in designing and manufacturing superior commercial and residential garage doors, ArmRLite has built a reputation for the unmatched quality, strength, and durability of its overhead sectional doors.

The approval of the WZ3D also brings cost savings for home and business owners, as it eliminates the need for additional impact-resistant coverings in Wind Zone 1, 2, or 3 areas. This makes the WZ3D both a practical choice and an economically sound one.

"With the approval of the WZ3D, ArmRLite continues to cement our position as a leader in providing high-end overhead doors for residential and commercial use. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and durability has made us a trusted choice for thousands of customers across the United States since 1958," says McGrady.

For more information on ArmRLite's WZ3D wind and impact-tested overhead door, visit their website at https://armrlite.com/products/wind-zone-3-impacted-tested-garage-door/

