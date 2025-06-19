Army Captain Invents Innovative Solution to Applying Sunscreen

Army Captain and West Point graduate releases patented sunscreen technology

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

While YouV Founder Michael Kerwin hasn't totally cured the disease, he has worked tirelessly to create a patented sunscreen designed to ensure your protection.

He was inspired by friends and family who have suffered from skin cancer.

He created YouV Sunscreen—the first fluorescent sunscreen that allows customers to actually see where they've actually applied.

Their sunscreen products protect from both UVA and UVB rays, the biggest threats to skin.

But it's their black light technology that helps people see where they may have missed a spot and can apply sunscreen accordingly while still indoors or in the shade.

Michael Kerwin grew up in Groton, Massachusetts and attended the United States Military Academy.

While serving as an Officer in the United States Army, Michael created fluorescent sunscreen formulas and packaging prototypes during nights and weekends.

This year, Michael finally cracked the code, and created the world's first fluorescent sunscreen.

YouV's unique formula balances its fluorescent ingredients without compromising its natural and healthy composition.

The result is a mineral sunscreen that is reef safe, vegan, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens. We only have one body and one Earth, why should we choose only one to protect?

After years of sunburns, Michael hopes YouV can change people's lives and prevent the devastating effects of skin cancer.

More information about YouV can be found at www.youvsuncreen.com.

