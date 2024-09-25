Army of PINK Descends on NJ City Streets to Champion Women's Health

More than a tour—it's a full-scale invasion against the silent enemy that is breast cancer. In communities facing the harshest realities of breast cancer disparities, this Army of PINK stands ready to break down barriers and inspire and educate. Post this

The campaign blazes a trail across New Jersey, with official city presentations in Jersey City, Paterson, Linden, and West Orange, with impactful stops in Passaic, Clifton, East Orange, Newark, Elizabeth, Irvington, Bloomfield, Perth Amboy, and Woodbridge. The #EverythingElseCanWait campaign aims to ignite a spark of empowerment in every individual it touches, both women and men. At each stop, Breast Cancer Warriors will share their stories of triumph, inspiring others to join the ranks in this critical fight.

More than a tour—it's a full-scale invasion against the silent enemy that is breast cancer. In communities facing the harshest realities of breast cancer disparities, this Army of PINK stands ready to break down barriers and inspire and educate.

The message is clear: We're ready to fight, and together, we're unstoppable. Join the revolution! In the war on breast cancer, #EverythingElseCanWait.

Official City Presentations/Campaign Launch:

Date: September 26, 2024

Jersey City, NJ: Jersey City City Hall

280 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Time: 7:15 AM

Paterson, NJ: Paterson City Council

155 Market Street, Paterson, New Jersey 07505

Time: 9:30 AM

Linden, NJ: Linden City Hall

301 N Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036

Time: 1:30 PM

West Orange, NJ: West Orange Town Hall

66 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052

Time: 3:30 PM

About Pink Breast Center at ImageCare Radiology: ImageCare Radiology provides the most advanced diagnostic imaging, giving patients access to potentially life-saving preventative services in New Jersey. Pink Breast Center at ImageCare Radiology utilizes the new "PINK Better Mammo" service with the addition of ProFound AI® for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT).

ProFound AI® was the first artificial intelligence (AI) software for DBT, and 3D mammography, to be FDA approved; the software is clinically proven to improve accuracy and efficiency for radiologists reading mammography.

ImageCare Radiology has centers conveniently located throughout North and Central New Jersey in Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren Counties.

Media Contact

Sam Mikhail, Pink Breast Center @ ImageCare Radiology, 1 201-432-7300 707, [email protected], https://imagecarecenters.com/

SOURCE Pink Breast Center @ ImageCare Radiology