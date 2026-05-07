Army STEM Education Consortium Awarded 10-Year Agreement to Advance STEM Workforce Development

"The Army STEM Education Consortium is a vital investment in our nation's scientific and innovative future." ─ Brian Leftridge, STEM Program Manager and ASEC Cooperative Agreement Manager for U.S. Army DEVCOM Post this

The consortium's member organizations — Rochester Institute of Technology (serving as lead organization), Blake Learning Solutions, the Griffiss Institute, ICF Incorporated, the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), and Tennessee Technological University — collectively provide program delivery, educator engagement, data analytics, workforce development, and strategic communications. Through ASEC, these organizations that have successfully delivered many of the Army's flagship STEM programs will continue operating and expanding those efforts as part of a coordinated national ecosystem of STEM pathways and opportunities.

ASEC's programming creates connected STEM pathways spanning enrichment experiences, competitions, internships, fellowships, and teacher professional development—supporting students and educators from elementary school through postdoctoral study. Programs currently operating under AEOP, including GEMS, eCYBERMISSION, JSHS, internships, fellowships, and teacher professional development initiatives, will continue under the Army STEM portfolio.

A defining priority of the consortium is building a connected STEM ecosystem — one where students who engage early with Army STEM programs can grow into mentors, educators, researchers, and professionals within a national community of practice.

The consortium's collaborative model reflects a shared conviction that STEM education must keep pace with a rapidly changing world.

"The future of STEM education and workforce development is rapidly evolving," said Donna Burnette, Executive Director of RIT's K-12 University Center and ASEC Chair and Principal Investigator. "To remain effective and impactful, Army STEM must be flexible, adaptive, and innovative — and anticipate the needs of the future workforce and the mission it supports. Together, we have assembled a remarkable group of organizations, each bringing deep expertise, unique capabilities, and a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators who will contribute to the Army's mission."

The cooperative agreement is administered by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) on behalf of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA ALT).

Army STEM program leadership underscored the strategic significance of the 10-year investment.

"The Army STEM Education Consortium is a vital investment in our nation's scientific and innovative future," said Brian Leftridge, STEM Program Manager and ASEC Cooperative Agreement Manager for U.S. Army DEVCOM. "By cultivating a diverse STEM talent pipeline from early education through postgraduate research, ASEC builds the expert workforce required for tomorrow's research and development. This sustainable talent pool equips the Army and the nation to master emerging technologies and solve the world's most complex technical challenges."

Media Contact

Sarah Blake, Army STEM Education Consortium, 1 703-407-7634, [email protected], usaeop.com

SOURCE Army STEM Education Consortium