Army Veteran-Owned JDog Junk Removal & Hauling to Celebrate Grand Opening with Community Tailgate for Lycoming County Veterans Parade

JDog is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location serving the Greater Williamsport Area
MUNCY, Pa., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, a veteran-owned and operated franchise specializing in environmentally responsible junk removal services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location serving the Greater Williamsport Area. Led by franchise owners and local community members Jeremy and Katie Lakes, JDog operates with the core values of Respect, Integrity, and Trust, providing junk removal services with a mission to give back to the community and help those in need.
Jeremy Lakes served 13 years as a truck driver (88M) in the Army, including three year-long deployments to Iraq and a year in Korea. After his service, Lakes earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Pennsylvania College of Technology and working as a Regional Operations Manager, Jeremy discovered JDog on LinkedIn. He found JDog's veteran-focused mission aligned perfectly with his values and his dedication to service. Together, Jeremy and his wife Katie plan to grow their business locally by adding more trucks and crew members, with an eye toward expanding into the State College area in the future.
The grand opening event will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 75 Musser Lane in Muncy, PA, in the parade staging area for the Lycoming County Veterans Parade. JDog will host a pre-parade tailgate featuring grilled hotdogs, snacks, and drinks, with free branded swag and raffle prizes. Jeremy and Katie welcome the community to celebrate with them as they introduce their unique approach to junk removal in an atmosphere of camaraderie and community support.
"We truly believe we're here to serve the community," said Lakes. "Junk removal sounds simple, but many people genuinely need help with it, whether they're downsizing, dealing with a family hoarding situation, or just clearing out their space. Being able to run a business that directly helps people is incredibly meaningful to us."
Join Us for the Grand Opening and Veterans Parade Tailgate!
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Location: 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756
- Activities: Grilled hotdogs, snacks, drinks, swag, raffle prizes
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with locations across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com
