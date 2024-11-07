Army Veteran-Owned JDog Junk Removal & Hauling to Celebrate Grand Opening with Community Tailgate for Lycoming County Veterans Parade

"Junk removal sounds simple, but many people genuinely need help with it, whether they're downsizing, dealing with a family hoarding situation, or just clearing out their space. Being able to run a business that directly helps people is incredibly meaningful to us." Post this

The grand opening event will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 75 Musser Lane in Muncy, PA, in the parade staging area for the Lycoming County Veterans Parade. JDog will host a pre-parade tailgate featuring grilled hotdogs, snacks, and drinks, with free branded swag and raffle prizes. Jeremy and Katie welcome the community to celebrate with them as they introduce their unique approach to junk removal in an atmosphere of camaraderie and community support.

"We truly believe we're here to serve the community," said Lakes. "Junk removal sounds simple, but many people genuinely need help with it, whether they're downsizing, dealing with a family hoarding situation, or just clearing out their space. Being able to run a business that directly helps people is incredibly meaningful to us."

Join Us for the Grand Opening and Veterans Parade Tailgate!

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756

Activities: Grilled hotdogs, snacks, drinks, swag, raffle prizes

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with locations across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

