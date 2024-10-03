Army Veteran to Host Grand Opening Event for JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Business on October 5th

Benjamin Langford is celebrating one year of business ownership with grand opening at the Town of Tyrone's Founders Day event
TYRONE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDog Junk Removal & Hauling is proud to announce the one-year business anniversary of franchisee Benjamin Langford, a retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, based in Tyrone, GA. Langford, who served for 22 years in the military with tours in Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other overseas deployments, now serves the local community of Peachtree City through his JDog franchise.
To mark this milestone, Langford will be celebrating during the Town of Tyrone's Founders Day event on October 5, 2024. The celebration will kick off with a 1-mile parade at 11:00 a.m., where Langford will drive his JDog truck and participate in a family-friendly candy toss to kids along the route. Following the parade, Langford will host a booth at the festival, sharing information about JDog Junk Removal & Hauling services and offering raffle prizes, including gift baskets.
Langford, who transitioned from military life to business ownership after retiring and working as a maintenance supervisor at Greyhound Bus Lines, found the opportunity through an email highlighting franchise opportunities for veterans. His desire to give back to his community, combined with his passion for veteran empowerment, led him to JDog. "I love the Veteran aspect of the company," says Langford. "It gives Veterans the opportunity to build financial freedom for themselves and their families. Even though we may not all know each other personally, there's a unique connection between us that only a Veteran could understand."
JDog, a brand built by Veterans for Veterans, has offered Langford the chance to leverage the skills he honed during his time in the military, from mechanical expertise to leadership. His deep community involvement, from coaching Little League baseball to volunteering at local schools, further solidifies his connection to his neighbors in Fayette County.
Looking ahead, Langford hopes to grow his JDog franchise to include multiple trucks and even expand into a second territory. For Langford, the entrepreneurial journey is more than just business; it's about creating financial stability and enjoying the time with family that his years of service often required him to sacrifice.
The community is invited to join Langford at the Tyrone Founders Day event on October 5, 2024, to celebrate his business's one-year anniversary, learn more about JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, and participate in the festivities.
Media Contact
Cora Flanagan, JDog Brands, 1 484-802-2753, [email protected], https://www.jdogbrands.com/
SOURCE JDog Brands
Share this article