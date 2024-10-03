Army Veteran to Host Grand Opening Event for JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Business on October 5th

"I love the Veteran aspect of the company," says Langford. "It gives Veterans the opportunity to build financial freedom for themselves and their families. Even though we may not all know each other personally, there's a unique connection between us that only a Veteran could understand." Post this

Langford, who transitioned from military life to business ownership after retiring and working as a maintenance supervisor at Greyhound Bus Lines, found the opportunity through an email highlighting franchise opportunities for veterans. His desire to give back to his community, combined with his passion for veteran empowerment, led him to JDog. "I love the Veteran aspect of the company," says Langford. "It gives Veterans the opportunity to build financial freedom for themselves and their families. Even though we may not all know each other personally, there's a unique connection between us that only a Veteran could understand."

JDog, a brand built by Veterans for Veterans, has offered Langford the chance to leverage the skills he honed during his time in the military, from mechanical expertise to leadership. His deep community involvement, from coaching Little League baseball to volunteering at local schools, further solidifies his connection to his neighbors in Fayette County.

Looking ahead, Langford hopes to grow his JDog franchise to include multiple trucks and even expand into a second territory. For Langford, the entrepreneurial journey is more than just business; it's about creating financial stability and enjoying the time with family that his years of service often required him to sacrifice.

The community is invited to join Langford at the Tyrone Founders Day event on October 5, 2024, to celebrate his business's one-year anniversary, learn more about JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, and participate in the festivities.

