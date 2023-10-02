Arnel Manalo Joins Digital Silence as Chief Security Officer

"Arnel is a very experienced security professional. Not only do his skills fit Digital Silence's mission to provide outstanding cybersecurity, he is dedicated to delivering an outstanding client experience," said Dan Nelson Tweet this

As Digital Silence's Chief Security Officer, Arnel supports the delivery of cybersecurity services to Financial Services, Mortgage Banks, Credit Unions, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and other mid-market organizations to meet their cybersecurity objectives. In his previous roles as well as with Digital Silence, Arnel's key focus is leading and building a team of world-class cybersecurity professionals to tackle adversaries, keep operations smooth, and to grow the maturity of cybersecurity programs.

Digital Silence, based in Denver, was founded with one goal in mind — to do security consulting right. Consistency, commitment to quality, attention to detail, and unsurpassed client care are central to our company's culture and ethos. We strive to be active contributors to the security community, and we have dedicated training and R&D programs staffed by passionate instructors and researchers.

Arnel Manalo, CISSP: With nearly two decades of progressive IT and cybersecurity experience, Arnel has developed and supported comprehensive cybersecurity programs around the globe within multiple organizations across various industries. He focuses on aligning compliance, reducing risk, and partnering with key stakeholders to meet business objectives.

