Arnicare® by Boiron USA Named Official Homeopathic Medicine of the 2025 US Open Pickleball Championships

"Arnicare's trusted products perfectly complement the active lifestyle of the pickleball community, and we're excited to have them join the Biggest Pickleball Party in the World," said Mike Dee, Executive Chairman of Pickle4. Post this

"We are proud to welcome Arnicare back for the third year, as the Official Homeopathic Sponsor of the 2025 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships," said Mike Dee, Executive Chairman of Pickle4. "It's important that we align with brands that support the health, wellness, and recovery of our athletes and fans. Arnicare's trusted products perfectly complement the active lifestyle of the pickleball community, and we're excited to have them join the Biggest Pickleball Party in the World."

As part of the brand's activation, thousands of complimentary samples will be distributed throughout the tournament, including:

Additionally, Arnicare is celebrating the launch of its new Roll-On by providing 300 units for exclusive VIP gift bags. Designed to support active lifestyles, Arnicare Roll-On is powered by Arnica to help relieve muscle pain, stiffness, swelling from injuries, and bruises*,making it an essential workout companion. One lucky attendee will also win a curated gift basket valued at $250, featuring Boiron's most popular wellness essentials like Oscillococcinum®, Calendula Cream, and StressCalm®, along with a $50 Visa gift card.

"We're thrilled to once again support the pickleball community with Arnicare," said Kate Hill, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Boiron USA. "Our plant-powered formulas are ideal for muscle pain, arthritis, bruising, and everyday aches, which is why Arnicare is a great fit for the players and fans who bring such passion and energy to this growing sport."

To learn more about Arnicare, visit BoironUSA.com, and for details on the 2025 US Open Pickleball Championships, visit USOpenPickleball.com.

About Boiron:

Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center, striving to improve the quality of everyday lives. Committed to educating the public on the benefits of homeopathy and modern medicine, Boiron continues to deliver high-quality medicines that respect human health and the environment.

Among its trusted offerings, Arnicare stands out as a leading pain relief line. Arnicare offers options for muscle aches, bruises, arthritis pain and more, all featuring Arnica as a key active ingredient. Unlike conventional pain treatments, Arnicare topical products are free of menthol, camphor, fragrances, and dyes, offering a plant-powered alternative for everyday discomfort. More at BoironUSA.com.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

Media Contact

5WPR, Arnicare® by Boiron, 1 (212) 999-5585, [email protected]

SOURCE Arnicare® by Boiron