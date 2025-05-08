Arnold Boyd, Southwest Detroit Native and Community Advocate, Launches Write-In Mayoral Campaign Fueled by a Safer, Stronger, and More Equitable Detroit

"I am Detroit," Boyd said. "This city is built on perseverance, pride, and the power to rise—no matter the odds. I'm running for mayor to bring people together, expand access to opportunity, and make sure every Detroiter has the tools to thrive—because when Detroit wins, we all win." Post this

He brings to the mayor's race a leadership style rooted in resilience, responsibility, and results. His platform isn't about empty promises—it's about practical, people-first solutions that reflect the urgent needs of Detroiters. Boyd is running not to play politics, but to change outcomes—for families, for neighborhoods, and for the city he calls home.

Today, Boyd owns and operates a thriving student transportation company, ensuring safe daily passage for Detroit's youth. He is also the force behind numerous local philanthropic initiatives that uplift the underserved. His journey reflects what's possible when grit, growth, and community intersect.

"I am Detroit," Boyd said. "This city is built on perseverance, pride, and the power to rise—no matter the odds. I'm running for mayor to bring people together, expand access to opportunity, and make sure every Detroiter has the tools to thrive—because when Detroit wins, we all win."

Boyd's Platform for a Safer, Stronger, and More Equitable Detroit:

• Rebuild Safety and Trust Through Community-Based Solutions:

Boyd will lead with both policy and personal insight to restore trust between Detroiters and law enforcement while tackling violence at its roots. His plan supports neighborhood-based policing, community accountability, and expanded violence intervention programs that invest in credible messengers, trauma-informed care, and grassroots organizations. Rather than relying solely on punishment, Boyd's strategy focuses on prevention—offering mentorship, job access, and second chances to break cycles of violence and create safer neighborhoods for all.

• Improve Public Transportation:

Create a reliable, affordable, and expanded transit system that connects Detroiters to jobs, healthcare, and education across every neighborhood.

• Support Small Businesses and Returning Citizens:

Unlock access to capital, city contracts, and mentorship for Detroit entrepreneurs—especially those reintegrating into society. Boyd understands the barriers returning citizens face and intends to make Detroit a city where second chances become success stories.

• Build a School-to-Prosperity Pipeline:

Invest in career and technical education, mentorship programs, and job placement support—helping students transition from the classroom to thriving careers in skilled trades, technology, healthcare, and public service.

• Help Every Detroiter Find a Home:

Combat homelessness and housing insecurity through expanded affordable housing, rental assistance, and community land trusts. Boyd will also advocate for inclusive zoning to ensure diverse, mixed-income neighborhoods.

Arnold Boyd is stepping up to lead with purpose, focus, and a deep commitment to Detroit's future. This campaign is about getting things done—improving safety, expanding opportunity, and restoring trust across the city. With real-world experience and a track record of service, Boyd is calling on Detroiters to help build a movement rooted in action, equity, and results.

"Detroit doesn't need more promises—it needs a leader who understands the stakes and is ready to get to work," Boyd said. "I know what our communities are up against, and I'm ready to lead with both urgency and compassion."

We all win when we write BOYD in.

To support Arnold Boyd's write-in campaign or get involved, visit www.arnoldboyd.com.

