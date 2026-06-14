Arnold Machinery Company has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Prime Robotics, bringing autonomous mobile robot technology and advanced warehouse automation systems to Colorado businesses and establishing the company among the state's top warehouse automation and robotics consultants.

DENVER, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses seeking warehouse automation and robotics consultants in Colorado now have access to a broader range of robotic fulfillment solutions. Arnold Machinery Company has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Prime Robotics, a developer of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, establishing a new channel for warehouse robotics solutions across the state.

The partnership, announced in February 2025, enables Arnold Machinery Company to incorporate Prime Robotics' AMR technology directly into its material handling consultations and service offerings throughout Colorado.

What Services Do Warehouse Automation and Robotics Consultants Offer Through This Partnership?

Through the Arnold Machinery Company and Prime Robotics collaboration, Colorado customers gain access to free on-site consultations and warehouse AutoCAD design services. Prime Robotics specializes in AMR systems designed to automate repetitive warehouse tasks, including goods transport and inventory movement, allowing warehouse staff to focus on higher-value operations. The combined offering includes:

AMRs engineered to improve order picking and inventory throughput

Warehouse layout planning and AutoCAD design support

System integration consulting for existing material handling operations

"By partnering with Prime Robotics, whose leadership in robotics and technology complements our expertise, we're setting the stage for a new era of robotics innovation to your logistics supply chain," says Kirk Hellofs, Director of Automation and Robotics, Material Handling Division at Arnold Machinery Company.

Why Do Colorado Companies Choose Arnold Machinery Company for Warehouse Robotics Solutions?

Arnold Machinery Company's approach to automation support is grounded in its Silver Service® guarantee — Customer Satisfaction Is Our Only Policy® — which reflects a commitment to consistent, results-oriented service for warehouse operators. Businesses across these markets can connect with local Arnold Machinery Company associates who combine material-handling expertise with direct access to Prime Robotics' AMR systems.

The company's material handling division serves customers across the Western, Southern and Midwestern United States. Its Colorado locations are in Denver, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Johnstown.

Eric Rongley, CEO of Prime Robotics, speaks to the strength of the collaboration, stating, "Arnold's deep industry expertise, extensive customer network and commitment to customer satisfaction with their Silver Service® policy make them an ideal distribution partner."

About Arnold Machinery Company

Arnold Machinery Company is a multi-division industrial equipment provider serving customers across the Western, Southern and Midwestern United States. Its material handling division offers warehouse automation systems, forklift sales and service and consulting support. Learn more at arnoldmachinerymh.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Arnold Machinery Company, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://arnoldmachinerymh.com/

SOURCE Arnold Machinery Company