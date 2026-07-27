Arnold Machinery Powers Arizona's Construction Boom with Value-Packed Takeuchi, Dynapac Rentals

Arnold Machinery Company has expanded its Phoenix rental fleet to include five new construction equipment brands. This positions the company as a leading provider of the best-value equipment rental services for construction projects in Arizona at a time when the state's building market is reaching new heights.

PHOENIX, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to sustained construction growth across Arizona, Arnold Machinery Company has expanded its Phoenix rental fleet to include Takeuchi, Dynapac, Sandvik, Volvo and Leeboy machinery. The expansion supports construction project teams throughout the state seeking best-value equipment rental options at competitive rates, with newly available machinery from a broader lineup of trusted brands.

What Makes Arnold Machinery's Equipment Rental a Best-Value Option in Arizona?

Budget-conscious project managers now have direct access to a broader range of rental machinery through Arnold Machinery Company's Phoenix location. The expanded inventory covers five construction equipment lines suited to large-scale commercial, infrastructure and government projects:

Takeuchi

Dynapac

Sandvik

Volvo

Leeboy

Equipment availability is one of the most pressing concerns for project managers who cannot afford costly delays when the right machine is unavailable. As the state's construction economy continues generating strong demand for civil and commercial projects, Arnold Machinery Company is positioned to help teams control costs while maintaining access to reliable heavy-duty machinery.

How Does Silver Service® Take the Pressure Off Arizona Rental Decisions?

Arnold Machinery Company's Silver Service® guarantee removes the uncertainty that often makes equipment rental stressful. The philosophy places customer satisfaction at the center of every transaction — not just at the moment of booking, but throughout the life of the relationship. There are no policy book restrictions limiting what Arnold associates can do to resolve a customer concern, and no sale is final in the conventional sense. "Silver Service® is the safety net that guarantees you, our customer, are satisfied."

That commitment has earned Arnold Machinery Company a well-documented reputation as one of the best heavy equipment customer service providers in the industry and a track record that includes a loyal customer base that consistently returns and spans over 95 years in business.

"The most important element of the Arnold Machinery company culture is a total commitment to customer satisfaction that starts with the top of the organization with the Chairman and the President and that influences everything we do every day," says Al Richer, Chairman of the Board at Arnold Machinery Company.

About Arnold Machinery Company

Arnold Machinery Company is a full-service heavy equipment dealer and rental provider serving construction, material handling and related industries. Operating for over 95 years, the company offers sales, rentals, maintenance and parts services backed by its Silver Service® guarantee.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Arnold Machinery Company, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://arnoldmachinery.com/

SOURCE Arnold Machinery Company