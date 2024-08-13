Aroma Country Joins 2024 Inc. 5000 for Innovating Home Fragrance & Diffuser Oils

"We're honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting our team's dedication to high-quality diffuser oils and home fragrance products. This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the scenting industry," said David Mallie, Founder & CEO Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Milestones:

Introduced Blaze Away XLC Mal-odor counteractant to Sysco Guest Supply in 2012, replacing costly ozone machines and foggers while becoming the quickest vendor to go national.

Featured on EcoLab's website alongside industry giants like 3M and Procter & Gamble in 2014.

and Procter & in 2014. Partnered with Globe Chemical, Brady Plus, Office Basics and Grainger to expand market reach.

Blaze Away XLC Mal-odor counteractant and Aroma Country Diffuser Oils became top sellers on Amazon.

As Aroma Country continues to lead the scenting industry, we remain committed to providing our customers with innovative, high-quality products that enhance their environments and enhance their experiences.

