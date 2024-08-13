Aroma Country Joins 2024 Inc. 5000 for Innovating Home Fragrance & Diffuser Oils

Aroma Country has been honored on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, recognized for its advancements in the scenting industry. With innovative home fragrance solutions and premium diffuser oils, Aroma Country continues to transform spaces and elevate customer experiences.
CLEVELAND and NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Cleveland, Ohio's Aroma Country has been honored on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition highlights Aroma Country's rapid growth in the scenting industry, where the company has made significant strides with its high-quality diffuser oils, odor elimination products and innovative home fragrance products. The Inc. 5000 list showcases the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. economy. Many well-known brands, such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, first gained national recognition as Inc. 5000 honorees.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to our team's dedication to delivering high-quality diffuser oils and home fragrance products that transform spaces. This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the scenting industry," - David Mallie, Founder & CEO of Aroma Country.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
Milestones:
- Introduced Blaze Away XLC Mal-odor counteractant to Sysco Guest Supply in 2012, replacing costly ozone machines and foggers while becoming the quickest vendor to go national.
- Featured on EcoLab's website alongside industry giants like 3M and Procter & Gamble in 2014.
- Partnered with Globe Chemical, Brady Plus, Office Basics and Grainger to expand market reach.
- Blaze Away XLC Mal-odor counteractant and Aroma Country Diffuser Oils became top sellers on Amazon.
As Aroma Country continues to lead the scenting industry, we remain committed to providing our customers with innovative, high-quality products that enhance their environments and enhance their experiences.
For more information about Aroma Country's leading diffuser oils and home fragrance products, visit www.aromacountry.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
