Aromas propane supplier answers 'When is it time for a new propane tank?'

A galvanized steel above-ground tank can last up to 30 years and an aluminum or composite cylinder can last even longer. The manufacturing date is stamped on the tank's collar so it's easy to know the age.

While some tanks may last longer with proper maintenance, it's important to be aware of the tank's age. The manufacturing date stamped on the tank's collar. If the tank is approaching or has exceeded its recommended lifespan, it's a good idea to start planning for a replacement.

Underground propane tanks have a shorter lifespan because of the exposure to subterranean elements. Unless the date the tank was installed is known, it's best to ask a propane expert to help determine the condition of the tank.

"Knowing ahead of time that replacement is due means an uninterrupted fuel supply," advises the Aromas propane supplier Steve Dodson. Wildhorse Propane inspects the tank before filling it and notifies the owner of any problems or potential problems, along with corrective recommendations.

Other signs indicating it's time to replace a tank include:

Visible rust or corrosion: Exposure to the elements can cause them to rust or corrode. Rust weakens the tank's structural integrity, making it more susceptible to leaks or failures. Severe rust can weaken the tank's walls and lead to dangerous situations.

Dents or physical damage: Any dents or significant physical damage should not be ignored because they can weaken the tank, making it more susceptible to leaks or even catastrophic failure.

Recurring leaks: Recurring leaks are strong indications that the tank may be compromised. Leaks can pose serious safety hazards and should never be ignored. When leaks occur, shut off the gas supply, ventilate the area, and contact a propane service professional immediately.

Poor performance: An aging propane tank may not maintain the correct pressure and deliver a consistent flow of fuel. A decrease in the performance of propane-powered appliances or a heating system, could be a sign that your tank is nearing the end of its useful life.

Frequent refills: Under normal use, a tank that needs to be refilled frequently before the regular schedule may be leaking fuel. The leak might be from the tank, or from the underground pipes that carry the fuel. Shut off the tank at once and call the propane company.

Propane tanks are subject to various safety regulations and standards, and a propane professional is trained to make sure the tanks comply. Any problem or suspected problem with a propane tank, or any part of the propane system needs to be inspected by a professional.

Most propane delivery companies check the tank for problems or potential problems at each delivery. The experts from Aromas propane service make sure the propane tank is in top working order before filling it. If problems are noticed or suspected between deliveries, contact the propane service immediately to inspect and resolve the issue.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliances is a family-owned business that serves Monterey County and locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. Founded in 1980, the homegrown company has deep roots in the region and practices the principles of fair prices, timely deliveries, and top-quality service to its customers.

