Array Acquires Acorn Legal Solutions, Expanding eDiscovery Offerings

Array acquires Acorn Legal Solutions to enhance Array's eDiscovery position as an industry-leading partner for law firms.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, today announced the acquisition of Acorn Legal Solutions, a provider of fully managed eDiscovery solutions.

Acorn Legal Solutions works with mid-size national law firms, regional powerhouse law firms and corporate legal departments and offers three engagement models designed to best fit a project's scope and budget.

The acquisition of Acorn enhances Array's eDiscovery team and Array's position as an industry- leading partner for law firms and in-house legal departments. Acorn expands Array's presence into Michigan and strengthens Array's presence in Chicago and Texas. Array and Acorn both focus on delivering the highest level of client support with a team of experienced eDiscovery professionals utilizing methods that reduce costs.

"The combination of Acorn with Array will grant Acorn's clients access to bigger scale and broader service offerings," said Lia Majid, CEO of Acorn Legal Solutions. "Importantly, the culture established by Array's founder-owner leadership team mirrors Acorn's emphasis on outstanding client service and world-class service professionals. I am excited for Acorn's clients to meet the Array team."

"Acorn has an outstanding reputation with its clients and is driven by an experienced team of eDiscovery professionals," said Thadd Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Array. "Acorn's emphasis on serving customers with a high level of detail is important to Array. Our eDiscovery offerings are strengthened through this acquisition and I look forward to expanding the Array Advantage as we get to know Acorn's clients."

Kenyon Group, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Acorn and arranged this Transaction.

About Array: Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, legal contract staffing, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

About Acorn Legal Solutions: Founded in 2003, and re-branded in 2017, Acorn Legal Solutions provides end-to end eDiscovery solutions. Acorn's award-winning team specializes in leveraging advanced analytics to design efficient, repeatable processes for each customers' unique data management and operational needs. Acorn's team holds the highest level of certifications in the industry and each team member averages over 13 years of experience. Each client has a single point of contact for all their matters. Acorn is headquartered in Chicago, with operations in Michigan and Texas.

