Array Acquires Altlaw, Expanding eDiscovery Service into the United Kingdom

"Altlaw is the perfect company to lead Array's expansion outside of North America," said Thadd Hale, Array CEO. "Like Array, Altlaw is a leader in eDiscovery solutions, including Relativity, and is intensely committed to customer service and innovation. Through this acquisition, we're not only gaining a new market but a tremendously talented group of eDiscovery professionals who will add to our already deep bench of experience in solving complex litigation problems and leveraging AI to better serve our clients."

Altlaw was founded by CEO Matt Altass, who developed his company into a market leader that addresses the challenges and opportunities faced by UK clients in complex litigation, investigations, enquiries and dispute resolution.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Altlaw over the years, and I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Array. I've known the principals at Array for some time and have always admired their integrity, professionalism, and commitment to client service. It's reassuring to be aligning with a team that shares our customer-centric ethos and places such a high value on both its people and its clients," commented Matt Altass.

"This acquisition marks a new chapter not just for our clients, but for our entire team. With the additional resources, geographic reach, and technical capabilities that Array brings to the table, we're now better positioned than ever to deliver innovative, scalable solutions to our clients. At the same time, our staff will have access to broader career opportunities and support under the Array banner, helping them to grow and thrive as part of a larger, forward-thinking organisation.

It's an exciting time for all of us, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Said Altlaw COO Steven Facer: "This is an exciting time for Altlaw and our clients and I'm looking forward to working to make this transition as smooth as possible. We and the rest of our team can't wait to join forces with Array and deliver even better eDiscovery services across the UK."

The acquisition of Altlaw is the latest move that illustrates Array's rapid growth and commitment to technological advancement. Array has been listed the last two years on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and the company plans to continue its strategic growth, which over the past two years has included the creation of its Canadian eDiscovery division through the acquisition of Ricoh eDiscovery Services, the launch of Array Court Reporting Canada, including ArrayScribe, a comprehensive platform that redefines how legal professionals manage and interact with critical testimony, and three other eDiscovery providers, expanding Array's service across the United States with locations in Chicago, Michigan, Texas, and the Mountain West.

Kenyon Group, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Altlaw and arranged this transaction.

Array stands as a pioneering force in litigation support services, delivering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With a strategic presence across the U.S. and Canada, Array has established itself as a trusted partner in the legal technology industry. Our foundation rests upon three unwavering pillars: our people, proven process, and focus on excellence, while leveraging our legal technology ecosystem that adapts to meet clients in their litigation journey.

