Array Acquires Barrister Digital Solutions, Bolstering Presence in Washington, D.C. Area

Premier litigation support firm continues to grow and enhance offerings by adding trusted leader with shared culture for excellent client service

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a premier litigation support firm serving North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the acquisition of Barrister Digital Solutions. This acquisition deepens Array's presence in the Washington, D.C. metro area, bringing together two companies with shared values and expertise to deliver elevated and enhanced offerings to all of their clients.

Barrister is a full-service litigation support company with more than two decades supporting legal teams in the Washington, D.C. market, providing eDiscovery, paper discovery, document management, and 24/7 digital print services. Barrister clients will now benefit from expanded services, including access to Array's nationally recognized eDiscovery expertise and a broader set of high-quality litigation support services.

"We're excited to bring Barrister Digital Solutions into the Array family," said Thadd Hale, Array CEO. "Barrister has built an outstanding reputation in the market and our companies are a perfect cultural match, sharing values of responsiveness, hands-on service, and an unrelenting effort to solve customer challenges.

"This is the next chapter of growth for both organizations — and it's one we're excited to write together."

Nick Bruno, president and founder of Barrister, said: "I was comforted making this transaction knowing that Array shares our business philosophy, putting client satisfaction as a priority. Our clients will continue to receive the same excellent service and I know my employees will have a great opportunity to advance and contribute to the success of Array."

Array and Barrister clients will see an elevation in service without any disruption. Barrister's deep client relationships and local expertise are now paired with Array's scale, innovation, and nationwide resources.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to join forces with Array, a leader in the litigation support and eDiscovery market. Array brings the latest AI-driven technologies and exceptional industry knowledge, which will complement our mission to deliver world-class service," said John Capasso, Barrister Managing Partner. "The seamless alignment of our teams, coupled with Array's warm and welcoming approach, makes this transition truly exciting.

"After spending 23 years with Barrister, I'm thrilled personally to introduce Array's advanced service offering to our existing clients, empowering them to manage their cases more effectively and efficiently."

The acquisition of Barrister Digital Solutions is the latest move that illustrates Array's rapid growth and commitment to technological advancement. Array has been listed the last two years on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and the company plans to continue its strategic growth, which over the past two years has included expansion into the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Altlaw, the creation of its Canadian eDiscovery division through the acquisition of Ricoh eDiscovery Services, the launch of Array Court Reporting Canada, including ArrayScribe, a comprehensive platform that redefines how legal professionals manage and interact with critical testimony, and the acquisition of three other eDiscovery providers, expanding Array's service across the United States with locations in Chicago, Michigan, Texas, and the Mountain West.

Kenyon Group, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Array and Barrister Digital Solutions and arranged this transaction.

About Array:

Array stands as a pioneering force in litigation support services, delivering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With a strategic presence across the U.S. and Canada, Array has established itself as a trusted partner in the legal technology industry. Our foundation rests upon three unwavering pillars: our people, proven process, and focus on excellence, while leveraging our legal technology ecosystem that adapts to meet clients in their litigation journey.

About Barrister Digital Solutions:

Barrister Digital Solutions was founded in 2001 as a digital print services company dedicated to supporting legal teams nationwide. From digital print services to eDiscovery litigation support, Barrister is committed to providing clients with the highest quality services and continues to invest in staff, processes, and technology to meet the changing needs of customers.

