Array Acquires Celerity Discovery, Strengthening its eDiscovery and Litigation Support Capabilities

Premier litigation support firm continues to expand its national presence and talent with latest company acquisition

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a premier litigation support firm serving North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the acquisition of Celerity Discovery. This acquisition deepens Array's eDiscovery and litigation support capabilities and expands Array's footprint, expertise, and ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies.

The acquisition is a natural fit for Array as both companies share a client-centric philosophy, grounded in responsiveness, reliability, and excellence. Array and Celerity Discovery clients will gain access to a larger team of highly skilled eDiscovery professionals with experience across complex litigation matters, ensuring a continuity of service and relationships for current clients. In addition, by combining Array's full suite of litigation services with Celerity Discovery's deep expertise, clients will benefit from broader coverage, faster turnaround times, and enhanced service delivery.

"We're proud to bring Celerity Discovery into the Array family," said Thadd Hale, Array CEO. "With a strong legacy and culture, Celerity Discovery will bring new expertise and talent to our growing team, underscoring our commitment to invest in technology, people, and processes to ensure defensible, efficient, and cost-effective solutions."

Customers will benefit from best-in-class workflows and technology that combine Celerity Discovery's reputation for accuracy and defensibility with Array's scalable infrastructure and full litigation support suite, which also includes court reporting, records retrieval and subpoena services, managed review, trial services, and contract legal staffing and recruiting.

"We're excited for this next chapter and look forward to working as a team to elevate the already high-quality eDiscovery solutions our clients expect and appreciate," said Damon Reissman, President of Celerity Discovery. "Array and Celerity Discovery clients can not only expect a seamless transition, but enhanced access to a broader selection of litigation support services and legal technologies."

This acquisition also reflects Array's ongoing strategy to expand its national presence and enhance eDiscovery and litigation support offerings. Array has been listed the last three years on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and over the past two years has expanded into the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Altlaw, created its Canadian eDiscovery division through the acquisition of Ricoh eDiscovery Services, launched Array Court Reporting Canada, including ArrayScribe, a comprehensive platform that redefines how legal professionals manage and interact with critical testimony, and acquired four other eDiscovery providers, expanding Array's service across the United States with locations in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Michigan, Texas, and the Mountain West.

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Celerity Discovery and arranged this transaction.

About Array:

Array stands as a pioneering force in litigation support services, delivering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With a strategic presence across the U.S. and Canada, Array has established itself as a trusted partner in the legal technology industry. Our foundation rests upon three unwavering pillars: our people, proven process, and focus on excellence, while leveraging our legal technology ecosystem that adapts to meet clients in their litigation journey.

About Celerity Discovery:

Celerity Discovery provides advanced eDiscovery, data analysis, expert witness and incident response services to law firms, corporations and government agencies seeking to optimize complex matter results. Blending extensive experience managing matters across all phases of the EDRM (Electronic Discovery Reference Model), Celerity Discovery services help clients convert raw data into clean intelligence to optimize results and mitigate risk. With deep roots in complex data analysis, Celerity Discovery legal services practitioners are proven experts in providing clients with advanced solutions from forensics to final production, expert testimony and beyond.

