Array Acquires LSi, Adding to eDiscovery and Litigation Support Offerings

Array, a nationwide litigation support firm announces the acquisition of LSi, a litigation solutions company based in Denver, enhancing Array's position as an industry-leading partner for law firms and in-house legal departments.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, today announced the acquisition of LSi, a litigation solutions company based in Denver.

In addition to eDiscovery, LSi provides trial and deposition support, document scanning, and collections and forensics services to law firms, corporate counsel, and government agencies. LSi is the second eDiscovery company Array has acquired in the past month, and the moves will enhance Array's eDiscovery team and Array's position as an industry-leading partner for law firms and in-house legal departments.

The acquisition of LSi also expands Array's territory into the Mountain West, where LSi has earned the trust of law firms, corporate counsel, and government throughout this growing region. LSi also bolsters Array's menu of services, which include managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, and record retrieval and subpoena support services.

"Combining with Array will give our customers access to a broader suite of legal service offerings," said Michael Lopez, owner of LSi. "I'm excited for our clients to meet the Array team and continue to receive the same high level of outstanding support."

"LSi gives Array a talented team that will help us continue our company's growth and succeed in our mission to serve our customers with the highest level of detail and care," said Thadd Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Array. "As we get to know LSi's clients, I am confident they'll see the difference the Array Advantage brings to litigation support."

Array was listed on this year's Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. In addition to LSi, Array has also acquired Acorn Legal Solutions and Compass Reporting in the past six months.

About Array: Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

About LSi: Litigation Solutions Inc. has supported law firms and legal organizations across the Mountain West for over 20 years, providing document scanning, eDiscovery, collections & forensics, and trial and deposition support services. Our staff has developed trusted relationships with firm partners and paralegals that need that extra care in handling sensitive legal projects.

