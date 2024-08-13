Array Again Makes Inc. 5000 As One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Array makes the prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking for the second year in a row.

GEORGETOWN, Texas , Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array today was named to the Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the second straight year. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are excited to again be included in the Inc. 5000, which affirms Array's continued tremendous growth. I'm proud of our team's hard work, and we couldn't have achieved this honor without the trust of our clients and the dedication of our employees," said Thadd Hale, Array's Chief Executive Officer.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023; Array was ranked 2,589th with 210% growth. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

With its continued inclusion in the Inc. 5000, Array remains in a class of companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In the past year, Array has expanded across North America and into Canada by acquiring Ricoh eDiscovery Services, Acorn Legal Solutions, Litigation Solutions, Inc., and Alliance Imaging. In addition, Array has partnered with eDiscovery AI to provide a Generative AI solution for clients.

About Array: Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

Media Contact

Thadd Hale, Array, 1 650.814.1611, [email protected], https://trustarray.com/

SOURCE Array