Array Enhances Technology Service Offerings with eDiscovery AI

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, has introduced cutting-edge AI predictive coding tool, eDiscovery AI, to enhance its technology service offerings. This addition aims to revolutionize the traditional manual review process by leveraging high-speed, generative AI technology to produce accurate results and eliminate human error.

Unlike previous predictive coding tools, eDiscovery AI allows users to provide simple instructions to a pre-trained model, streamlining the identification, classification, and summarization of data for review. The deployment of this advanced technology reflects Array's commitment to staying ahead in the legal tech landscape, offering clients a more efficient and accurate eDiscovery process. The partnership between Array and eDiscovery AI is poised to deliver significant time savings and contribute to the future of AI-powered review.

The introduction of eDiscovery AI into Array's legal technology stack underscores the organization's commitment to technological advancement. Array has not only strengthened its leadership in client solutions and managed services, but with the recent appointment of Christine Porras as the Director of Technology Solutions, has added expertise in technology enablement, particularly in this adoption of eDiscovery AI. Christine will oversee the software partnership with eDiscovery AI to guarantee the optimal utilization of its benefits and features for Array's clients.

"At Array, we have always branded ourselves on our exceptional service, but we are eager to bring our technology expertise to the forefront by expanding our focus on deploying new tech and organic solutions that are proprietary at Array," said Thadd Hale, Chief Executive Officer at Array. "We are excited to offer this new, powerful tool that can enhance early case assessment and produce more accurate, defensible results at a faster speed. This tool is just the beginning of the new technology solutions we plan to offer at Array."

"Adding a Generative AI tool to our technology offerings marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions to our clients. This powerful enhancement reflects our commitment to be early, yet informed, adopters of cutting-edge tech, but also underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled efficiency and transformative capabilities to our clients. With this partnership, we have added another powerful tool to our strategically-curated toolbelt," said Julia Helmer, Director of Client Solutions at Array.

"Leveraging our patented AI-driven workflow, we've harnessed the power of iterative classification and prioritization to refine document review. This process, underpinned by our unique algorithm that dynamically adjusts based on document relevancy scores, ensures unparalleled precision and efficiency in identifying pertinent legal documents," said Jim Sullivan, Co-Founder of eDiscovery AI. "We look forward to our partnership with Array to provide access to our next-generation technology that can benefit their clients' review process. Their dedication to providing the highest level of technology shows their commitment to ensuring the most accurate, defensible, competitive results for their customers."

The synergy between eDiscovery AI's predictive coding technology and Array's customer service focus forms a robust partnership, promising substantial time and cost savings in the eDiscovery review phase. The full integration of eDiscovery AI into Array's workflows marks the initial step in incorporating such cutting-edge technologies into their legal service offerings, aligning with Array's commitment to providing best-in-class technology.

About Array

Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, legal contract staffing, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

About eDiscovery AI

eDiscovery AI revolutionizes the eDiscovery process for the legal industry by transitioning document review from conventional methods to a more advanced, AI-driven approach. Our platform effortlessly manages large volumes of documents, offering up to 96% precision and 98% recall accuracy, surpassing traditional predictive coding.

Key features such as customized document summaries, highly accurate privilege reviews, PII reviews, and Priv logging enhance allows for workflow customization to save time and resources during document review. With a seamless integration with Relativity and other existing tools, modern legal teams can benefit from the ideal balance between innovation, functionality, and ease of use. eDiscovery AI comes with expert guidance, drawing on the experience of a team with decades of combined experience in predictive coding and document review. This expertise is ready to stand by its tool in court on defensibility.

