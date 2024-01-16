Array hires Christine Porras as Director of Technology Solutions

Nationwide litigation support firm creates role to implement emerging tech, continue growth

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, today announced the hiring of Christine Porras as Director of Technology Solutions. She is a veteran technology manager who has worked in litigation support for several AmLaw 100 firms and is experienced in eDiscovery principles, processes, and implementation.

Christine's role at Array is a new position focused on leveraging emerging technology to enhance operations and further company growth. She will collaborate with Array's talented operations and sales teams to develop and implement technology solutions that will help them provide even more value to clients. She will also forge relationships with existing and new software partners that will enhance Array's next-level commitment to clients.

"I'm excited for this opportunity because it's a great match for my skills. I have a passion for legal technology and thrive in collaborative efforts," she said. "I'm looking forward to using my creativity and entrepreneurial mindset to help Array's technology grow and deliver more value to our clients."

Said Thad Warren, Chief Revenue Officer: "As Array continues to grow, Christine is the perfect leader to identify emerging technology and collaborate with our existing technology providers. Our business development team is looking forward to partnering with Christine to deliver additional technology solutions to our clients."

Said Chad Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer: "Array is committed to providing industry-leading technology backed by expert support, and Christine's experience implementing technology solutions will enhance the ability of our talented support team."

In addition to her past roles at law firms and most recently as technology director for a custom cloud solutions company, Christine also served as social media director for the Washington, D.C. chapter of the nonprofit organization Women in eDiscovery (WiE).

About Array: Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

Media Contact

Thadd Hale, Array, 1 6508141611, [email protected], https://trustarray.com/

SOURCE Array