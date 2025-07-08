Array, Leading Litigation Support Firm, Hires Cory Flynn as Chief Technology Officer

Experienced eDiscovery and innovation leader will oversee development of new technologies, including AI tools, to better support Array's clients.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading litigation support firm, today announced the appointment of Cory Flynn as Chief Technology Officer. Cory brings an innovative problem-solving mindset and more than 20 years of experience in the eDiscovery industry to Array, where he will oversee the company's Information Technology and Development divisions.

Cory will ensure a best-in-class information infrastructure and security, build seamless integrations between systems, and develop proprietary tools and applications that promote efficiencies and drive innovation. One of his primary objectives will be to ensure that Array delivers the most advanced AI-enabled toolsets to support clients' eDiscovery matters. His extensive background includes managing Data Operations, Product, Development and Business Intelligence divisions for several leading legal services companies.

"Cory's experience and passion for innovation make him the perfect addition to the Array team in this critical role," said Thadd Hale, Chief Executive Officer at Array. "I'm confident Cory and his team will meet the continued demand for new technologies in eDiscovery and litigation support as we expand the Array Advantage to clients across the globe."

Said Cory about his role: "I am proud to join Array in this crucial leadership role and continue Array's strong tradition of innovation. As document populations continue to exponentially expand, new technology solutions are needed to manage the increasing volumes. As CTO, I'm excited to lead our technology and innovation efforts for the benefit of our clients and our employees."

