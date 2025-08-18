Array, Leading Litigation Support Firm, Relaunches Acumen, Empowering Legal Teams with Greater eDiscovery Access

Enhancements to Array's proprietary solution give legal teams control of their Relativity environments, enabling real-time action

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading litigation support firm, today announced the relaunch of Acumen, a proprietary self-service eDiscovery solution meticulously developed by Array that empowers law firms and corporate legal departments with enhanced administrative access within their Relativity environments.

With extended features, Acumen now supports both Relativity Server and RelativityOne and enables legal teams to instantly create workspaces, manage users, process data, and generate reports independently, without relying on project management support or submitting requests. Acumen centralizes cross-matter data and surfaces portfolio-wide insights so teams can move faster, stay in control, and make smarter decisions. With the latest release, Acumen also introduces intuitive data archiving capabilities, allowing legal teams to securely retire inactive matters and reduce hosting costs without losing access to critical information.

"We're excited to unveil the new and improved Acumen," said Cory Flynn, Array's Chief Technology Officer. "We listened to our clients and made enhancements that eliminate common pain points and enable users to take control of all their Relativity workspaces and make real-time decisions."

As legal teams face budgetary constraints, Acumen surfaces actionable intelligence to help manage spend and resources in addition to eliminating administrative bottlenecks. For example, they can create workspaces and process data when new litigation emerges, grant new team members access, generate instant reports, and identify costs, all without delay.

Acumen was also recently nominated for a Relativity Innovation Award in the category Best Innovation: Organize. To learn more about Acumen, visit TrustArray.com or sign up for our upcoming webinar on September 10 from 2:30-3:15 p.m. EDT.

Array stands as a pioneering force in litigation support services, delivering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With a strategic presence across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom following the recent acquisition of Altlaw, Array has established itself as a trusted partner in the legal technology industry. Our foundation rests upon three unwavering pillars: our people, proven process, and focus on excellence, while leveraging our legal technology ecosystem that adapts to meet clients in their litigation journey. For more information, go to TrustArray.com.

