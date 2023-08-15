Array Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc.

Array was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array today was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are very excited to be part of the Inc. 5000, which affirms Array's tremendous growth over the past three years. I'm proud of our team's hard work, and we couldn't have achieved this status without the trust of our clients and the dedication of our employees," said Thadd Hale, Array's Chief Executive Officer.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022; Array was ranked 2,589th with 310% growth. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.

With its inclusion in the Inc. 5000, Array joins a class of companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Array: Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

Media Contact

Thadd Hale, Array, 1 650-814-1611, [email protected], https://trustarray.com/

SOURCE Array