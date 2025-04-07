Array Revolutionizes Legal Documentation with Cutting-Edge Court Reporting Platform in Canada

Array is transforming the court reporting landscape with its strategic expansion into the Canadian market, beginning in Toronto, Ontario.

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a premier litigation support firm, is transforming the court reporting landscape with its strategic expansion into the Canadian market, beginning in Toronto, Ontario. Today, the company unveils its Court Reporting Canada division, introducing ArrayScribe — a comprehensive platform that redefines how legal professionals manage and interact with critical testimony.

"We're elevating court reporting in Canada with unprecedented precision, speed, and intelligence," said Lindsay Duprey, President of Array Canada. "The launch of our Court Reporting Canada division and ArrayScribe platform brings an entirely new approach. By integrating advanced technology with expert reporting services, we're empowering legal professionals to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence."

Kim Neeson Joins Array to Lead Court Reporting in Canada

Under the leadership of Kim Neeson, a distinguished business executive and real-time court reporter with over four decades of experience, Array combines technological innovation with deep industry expertise to transform legal proceedings from documentation to strategic intelligence gathering.

"Kim Neeson is a visionary in court reporting, recognized for pioneering superior service, technology and innovation," said Duprey. "Under her guidance, we're reimagining what's possible in this field. This isn't just about capturing testimony — it's about converting transcripts into powerful strategic assets."

"ArrayScribe embodies our commitment to innovation," Neeson explains. "We're developing a comprehensive knowledge platform that enables legal professionals to operate more efficiently and effectively."

With this expansion, Array establishes a human-centered approach that, combined with technological advancement, addresses the nuanced requirements of legal transcription.

A Technology-Driven Approach to Legal Documentation

ArrayScribe delivers an integrated suite of features designed for demanding legal environments. The solution enhances court reporting through real-time multimedia engagement, digital exhibit management, and streamlined notetaking — equipping litigators to succeed in remote, in-person, or hybrid proceedings.

About Array Canada

Array serves as a pioneering force in litigation support, offering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With strategic presence across Canada, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in litigation support services. Our foundation rests upon three core pillars: our people, proven processes, and commitment to excellence, all supported by a legal technology ecosystem that adapts to clients' litigation needs.

