Array Skin Therapy Expands to San Diego with 7th Location

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array Skin Therapy is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic location in the heart of La Jolla, owned and operated by LP Health and managed by business partners Lynn Pipitone, FNP-C, and Cheryl Salazar. The La Jolla clinic is Array Skin Therapy's seventh standalone light therapy clinic and its second franchised location. Dr. Brian Levine serves as the clinic's Medical Director.

The new Array Skin Therapy clinic, located at 3252 Holiday Court, Ste 208, houses top tier light therapy equipment in a calm and relaxed setting. Array Skin Therapy's dedication to providing standalone light therapy services allows patients to receive their treatments multiple times a week in a quick and convenient manner.

Services Offered

Xtrac excimer laser: targets only affected areas

Booth: full-body cabinets for treating wide-spread symptoms, open-top and do not lock

Hand and foot unit: treats hands and feet without exposing unaffected body areas for targeted treatment

"We are here for people living with chronic skin disorders," said Lynn Pipitone, N.P., Clinical Director at Array Skin Therapy. "We are happy to offer a safe and effective treatment that can improve the quality of life for those who are living with frustrating symptoms." To learn more about Array Skin Therapy and its range of light therapy treatments, visit their website at https://arrayskin.com/la-jolla

About Array Skin Therapy

Array Skin Therapy is a first-to-market franchise that provides light therapy to help people find real, long-lasting and affordable solutions to chronic autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, including psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and more.

