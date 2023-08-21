Array Skin Therapy Expands to Scottsdale, Arizona with New Office Location

Array Skin Therapy is thrilled to open its new office location in Scottsdale, Arizona, showcasing the brand's commitment to top-quality narrowband UVB treatment and exceptional patient experiences. The grand opening on September 21st will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrating the brand's dedication to enhancing the lives of those with chronic skin conditions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array Skin Therapy is excited to announce the opening of its new office location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the skincare brand, showcasing its dedication to providing high quality narrowband UVB treatment and exceptional patient experiences.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for September 21st, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new Array Skin Therapy office, located at 11000 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 295, boasts state-of-the-art facilities and an inviting atmosphere that reflects the brand's commitment to improving the quality of life for those living with the frustrating symptoms of chronic skin conditions. The expansion to Scottsdale aligns with Array Skin Therapy's mission to increase access to convenient and compassionate light therapy.

"We are thrilled to bring Array Skin Therapy to Scottsdale and to contribute to the vibrant community here," said Cheryl Stanton, N.P., Clinical Director at Array Skin Therapy. "Our new office location represents our dedication to providing top-tier light therapy and empowering our patients to look and feel their best."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in partnership with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, an organization that plays a vital role in promoting local businesses and fostering economic growth within the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn more about Array Skin Therapy's services, and explore the beautiful new space.

To learn more about Array Skin Therapy and its range of light therapy treatments, visit their website at https://arrayskin.com/scottsdale/. For additional information about the ribbon-cutting ceremony and event details, please visit the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce website at Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce.

About Array Skin Therapy

Array Skin Therapy is a first-to-market franchise that provides light therapy to help people find real, long-lasting and affordable solutions to chronic autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, including psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema.

About Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic organization focused on supporting and promoting local businesses in the Scottsdale, Arizona region. Through networking, advocacy, and community engagement, the Chamber plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses alike.

