Array Sponsors New Legal Podcast: 'The Attorney Lounge'

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, has recently sponsored a new legal podcast called The Attorney Lounge, hosted by the organization's Chief Legal Officer, Brian Roberts. Brian's two decades of experience as a general counsel has allowed him to share his experiences, and provide unique industry insights into law, business, and life.

The Attorney Lounge features accomplished attorneys, legal professionals, and industry veterans to share their inspiring personal stories and discuss the latest trends and ideas in the business of law. This show is inspired by the vibrant discussions that occurred inside the walls of a prestigious law firm's lounge – a place where attorneys gathered to discuss life, law, and beyond. With its casual, non-technical approach, The Attorney Lounge allows viewers to become a part of the conversation.

In the first podcast episode, Brian interviewed Jamie Boggs, a rising star in college athletics and one of only four Asian-American Athletic Directors in NCAA Division I. The second episode features an interview with Al Chakravarty about his experience as the lead trial attorney in the Boston Marathon bombing case.

Other interviews include John Jackson, a commercial litigation attorney at Jackson Walker who has created a significant online following discussing wine under the name @attorneysomm. Another interview profiles Kristine Campbell, who was recently appointed General Counsel at U-Haul.

"I am excited to be able to share the stories of so many impactful individuals within our industry, including those who I have had the pleasure of working with in the past. It is an honor to be able to highlight these unique perspectives from leading legal industry veterans that shed light on some of the amazing work that's happening in our industry," said Brian Roberts.

As the legal industry continues to transform and becomes more technical in nature, The Attorney Lounge podcast provides legal professionals with the personal connection that can be missed in typical day-to-day workplace interactions. The podcast's storytelling approach allows viewers to individually connect with the conversation and brings important stories to the forefront that may not otherwise be heard.

New episodes of the Attorney Lounge are released bi-weekly. The Attorney Lounge is available on all streaming platforms. To listen, click here: https://linktr.ee/attorneylounge.

