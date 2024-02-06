Array Strengthens Litigation Support Portfolio with Acquisition of Alliance Imaging, LLC

Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, has successfully acquired Alliance Imaging, LLC, a well-established provider of extensive litigation support services headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading nationwide litigation support firm, has acquired Alliance Imaging, LLC, a renowned provider of comprehensive litigation support services based in Downtown Los Angeles. Array's acquisition of Alliance Imaging, LLC underscores its commitment to expanding its geographic footprint and enhancing its suite of services.

Established in 2003, Alliance Imaging, LLC has been a trusted ally to some of the top law firms, offering unparalleled expertise in litigation support services. With over 75 years of combined experience, Alliance Imaging, LLC has played a crucial role in thousands of cases, providing reliable support throughout the entire litigation life cycle.

"The addition of Alliance Imaging, LLC to our portfolio marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver unparalleled support and cutting-edge solutions to the legal community. This strategic acquisition reinforces our dedication to excellence and our relentless pursuit of providing unmatched service and value to our clients," said Joe Bernal, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Array.

Alliance Imaging, LLC specializes in a wide range of litigation support services, including data collection, processing of Electronically Stored Information (ESI) and paper documents, online document review, and trial preparation.

"After more than 20 years of serving the legal community, we are excited to join forces with Array," said Greg Herweg, CEO at Alliance Imaging, LLC. "Together, we will continue to provide unmatched support to our clients, leveraging our combined expertise and resources to deliver superior outcomes."

About Array: Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

Media Contact

Thadd Hale, Array, 1 650.814.1611, thadd.hale@trustarray.com, trustarray.com

SOURCE Array