Array's Continued Growth Lands Leading Litigation Support Firm on Inc. 5000 For Third Straight Year

With three-year revenue growth of 322%, Array ranks 1,361st on the list, up 418 spots from last year

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a leading litigation support firm, today was named on the Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the third straight year. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are excited to be included among the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. We've been busy this past year, particularly with our expansion into Canada and the United Kingdom. Earning this prestigious recognition yet again is thanks to the dedication of our employees and the trust our clients put in our products and customer service," said Thadd Hale, Array's Chief Executive Officer.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024; Array was ranked 1,361st with 322% growth. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Array:

Array stands as a pioneering force in litigation support services, delivering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With a strategic presence across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom following the recent acquisition of Altlaw, Array has established itself as a trusted partner in the legal technology industry. Our foundation rests upon three unwavering pillars: our people, proven process, and focus on excellence, while leveraging our legal technology ecosystem that adapts to meet clients in their litigation journey. For more information, go to TrustArray.com.

Media Contact

Emily Chhun, Array, 1 651.263.3528, [email protected], https://trustarray.com/

SOURCE Array