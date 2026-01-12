Arrival of the Apex Predator: Hidden for 150 million years

Thanksgiving Point welcomes a new apex predator to the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life with the arrival of an Allosaurus jimmadsoni, a rare and only recently recognized species of Allosaurus.

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanksgiving Point welcomes a new apex predator to the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life with the arrival of an Allosaurus jimmadsoni, a rare and only recently recognized species of Allosaurus. Formally identified as a distinct species in 2020, Allosaurus jimmadsoni is helping scientists rethink what they know about Jurassic predators and the ecosystems they dominated.

Discovered in Wyoming in 2021, this extraordinary fossil dates back nearly 150 million years to the Jurassic period and represents a significant addition to the Museum's renowned Jurassic Hall. With an exceptionally high level of skeletal completeness, the specimen is among the most scientifically valuable examples of this species prepared for public display.

"The discovery began with just a few small bone fragments eroding near the edge of a cliff," said Brock Sisson, the paleontologist who uncovered the specimen. "When I looked over the edge and saw several vertebrae exposed in the rock face, I knew almost immediately we were looking at an Allosaurus. Excavating a specimen in that terrain is challenging, and finds of this quality are incredibly rare, even for experienced fossil hunters."

Recovered from the lower Morrison Formation, the skeleton is exceptionally well preserved. The fossil underwent more than a year and a half of preparation, restoration, and mounting before being placed on display. Its anatomy reveals a highly specialized hunter with powerful hind legs, large grasping claws, and a skull adapted for fast, repeated bites rather than bone-crushing force. This hunting strategy suggests Allosaurus weakened its prey over time, challenging the popular image of large carnivorous dinosaurs as single-strike predators.

Allosaurus is Utah's state fossil, and while this specimen was discovered in Wyoming, its arrival strengthens the Museum's role in sharing the most current dinosaur research with the public. Because Allosaurus jimmadsoni was only recently recognized as a distinct species, museums and scientists worldwide are still reassessing fossils previously believed to represent a single species of Allosaurus.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the Allosaurus up close, learn about its discovery and biology, and explore how new research continues to reshape our understanding of dinosaurs. The arrival of this specimen marks the second major fossil addition to the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life in recent months, reflecting the Museum's commitment to presenting fossils through the lens of modern science.

Thanksgiving Point invites guests to experience both the newly unveiled Allosaurus and the recently added Mastodon, with special programs highlighting how paleontologists excavate, study, and interpret fossils from vastly different periods of Earth's history.

